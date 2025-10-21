Building a Stronger Future Together: Wawanesa and Western Communities Foundation Donate $100K to HSC Foundation

Joint contribution highlights the insurance industry's role in investing in the long-term well-being of Canadians

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Western Communities Foundation, the charitable arm of Western Financial Group, in partnership with Wawanesa Insurance are proud to make a joint $100,000 donation to the Health Sciences Centre (HSC) Foundation's Operation Excellence Campaign.

This impactful contribution supports surgical innovation and improved patient outcomes at Manitoba's largest hospital, while reflecting both organizations' shared commitment to creating safer, healthier, and stronger communities across Canada.

"As a company that calls Manitoba home, we all know someone who has relied on HSC's care, whether it be a family member, friend, or neighbour," said Evan Johnston, President & CEO of Wawanesa. "We're proud to continue our 129-year legacy of supporting Manitobans and our communities by partnering with our brokerage Western Financial Group to help ensure everyone in our province continues to benefit from leading healthcare."

Grant Ostir, CEO of Western Financial Group, added: "At the Western Communities Foundation, we stand with Canadians in moments that matter. By supporting HSC's investment in advanced surgical equipment, we're helping improve patient care, survival rates, and overall wellbeing, ensuring people receive the best care when they need it. We're proud to stand alongside Wawanesa in supporting the HSC Foundation and the frontline teams who make excellence in care possible."

In 2025, the Western Communities Foundation continued its mission to build safer, stronger communities across Canada through impactful giving and grassroots initiatives. From supporting wildfire relief efforts and youth education through bursaries, to funding vital infrastructure projects in communities from coast to coast, the Foundation has remained focused on creating safe spaces where Canadians can thrive. Learn more about this year's initiatives at www.westerncares.ca.

Each year, Wawanesa invests $3.5 million through its community impact program to support local and national charitable organizations across Canada. In addition to Wawanesa Climate Champions, which funds programs, projects, and grants that build climate resiliency, the company leads a variety of initiatives that deepen its impact in the communities where their members, employees, and broker partners live and work. Discover more at www.wawanesa.com/canada/community-impact/.

Together, through their donation to HSC, Wawanesa and the Western Communities Foundation are helping ensure that Manitobans have access to the care they need, when they need it most. For more information about the Operation Excellence Campaign, visit https://www.operationexcellence.ca/.

About Wawanesa

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is one of Canada's largest mutual insurers, with over $4 billion in annual revenue and assets of $11.5 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with its National Headquarters in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada, and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Canada. Wawanesa proudly serves more than 1.87 million members in Canada. Learn more at wawanesa.com.

About Western Financial Group Communities Foundation

Founded in 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation serves to give back to the communities where Western employees live and work and play, and foster employee pride and engagement. The Foundation's core donation programs include community Infrastructure Grants, the Western Inspirational Awards for graduating high school students, Community Care local fundraising initiative, and emergency relief support. Since its inception, the Western Communities Foundation has granted more than $9 million to support local communities. Visit westerngives.ca for more information.

