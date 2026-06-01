OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - To mark the launch of National AccessAbility Week, Christopher T. Sutton, Accessibility Commissioner, Charlotte-Anne Malischewski, Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission, and Marie-Josée Houle, Federal Housing Advocate, issue the following statement:

As we mark National AccessAbility Week, we celebrate the leadership, innovation and contributions of persons with disabilities. It is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to a strong and more accessible Canada, where no one is left behind. A stronger Canada starts with inclusive design.

Inclusive design benefits people at every stage of life and leads to stronger communities, more effective institutions, and better outcomes for everyone. When accessibility is embedded from the start, barriers can be prevented before they are created.

As Canada responds to affordability pressures, population growth and major investments in housing and infrastructure, there is a significant opportunity--and responsibility--to ensure new barriers are not built into this country for generations to come. Accessibility by design must be a priority as we build communities for the future.

Initiatives such as Build Canada Homes and the upcoming review panel on accessible housing present an important opportunity to embed accessibility more deeply into housing policy, planning and investment from the start. We can no longer afford for accessibility to be an afterthought.

Accessibility by design must shape not only our physical communities and built environment, but also our services and workplaces. It strengthens public institutions and services by ensuring everyone can participate fully and access essential supports with dignity. It strengthens workplaces by removing barriers to employment, advancement and entrepreneurship, unlocking talent, innovation and economic growth. It strengthens communities by improving transportation, communication, digital systems, culture and civic participation so that people can contribute fully throughout every stage of life.

The Accessibility Commissioner, the Canadian Human Rights Commission and the Federal Housing Advocate call on governments, institutions and communities to take collective action and learn from the lived experiences and diverse perspectives of people with disabilities to create inclusive solutions.

When Canada is accessible by design, Canada is stronger.

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SOURCE Canadian Human Rights Commission

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