Building a Culture of Accommodation and Inclusion Across British Columbia Workplaces Tweet this

Early intervention and a workplace commitment towards creative and collaborative solutions in the accommodation process are key in maintaining equitable and gainful attachment to the workforce, especially when national and international evidence clearly indicates rapidly declining long-term employment prospects for those with mental or physical health challenges who are on social security. Research indicates that one year on social security leads to a less than 1% chance of sustained future employment.

Workplace knowledge, skills and education in a range of RTW/DM program, policy and accommodation practices are critical first steps in maintaining equitable employment for the disabled worker, while fostering a workplace culture of inclusion where the hiring of persons with disabilities from outside the organization no longer has the level of disability stigma which we still see all too often across the country and around the world.

This grant recognizes that employers and workers jointly have a key role to play in achieving much improved socio-economic outcomes, which are reflected in successful efforts across Canada and comprehensive strategies in other jurisdictions. The various elements of this unique initiative include:

Support for DM/RTW Continuing Education

Scholarship Opportunities in the Bachelor of Disability Management

Support to Obtain Professional DM Designations

Support for Workplaces to have an Assessment of their DM program

Detailed information regarding these opportunities can be found at: www.nidmar.ca

SOURCE National Institute of Disability Management and Research

For further information: Wolfgang Zimmermann, Executive Director 778-421-0821, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.nidmar.ca

