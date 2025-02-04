BUILDER GUILTY OF OPERATING WITHOUT A LICENCE AND FALSE ADVERTISING

Convictions include restitution to purchasers

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Al-Leem Kassam, operating as Creative Design & Construction, has been convicted of building without a licence, presenting himself as a licensed builder, and failing to comply with a compliance order following an investigation by the Home Construction Regulatory Authority (HCRA). Kassam has been fined $75,000 and ordered to pay $194,122 in restitution to the homeowners impacted by his illegal activity and unlawful conduct.

The convictions stem from a consumer complaint regarding a project Kassam abandoned in Port McNicoll in 2021, leaving purchasers with a financial loss of nearly $200,000. The homeowners hired Kassam after seeing one of his advertisements, unaware that he was an unlicensed builder and was using a home he didn't build as an example of his work. The HCRA's investigation revealed that Kassam's work was marred by incompetence, delays, lack of health and safety measures, and subpar contractors.

"It's crucial to verify that the builder you're working with is properly licensed to protect both yourself and your investment," says Wendy Moir, the HCRA's Chief Executive Officer and Registrar. "New home builders must meet specific qualifications through the HCRA's licensing process. Unlicensed builders have not proven they meet these standards, which can lead to risks, including poor quality construction."

Under Ontario law, individuals and companies building or selling new homes must be licensed by the HCRA, including anyone promoting themselves as a builder or seller. When buying a new home, consumers should be cautious – advertisements alone do not indicate that the builder is licensed.

An important first step in selecting a reputable builder is to check the Ontario Builder Directory, which provides licensing and other information for 7,000 builders and sellers across the province. If a builder is not listed in the Builder Directory, there is a strong likelihood they are operating illegally.

"The HCRA is dedicated to curbing illegal activity. We take these issues very seriously, and anyone who violates the law will be held accountable and face significant consequences," says Moir.

The Home Construction Regulatory Authority is responsible for regulating and licensing the people and companies who build and sell new homes in Ontario. The HCRA enforces high professional standards for competence and conduct in the homebuilding industry, giving new home buyers confidence in one of the biggest purchases of their lives. The HCRA also maintains consistency across the sector, curtailing unethical and illegal builders.

In addition to licensing, the HCRA provides educational information for consumers on their home buying journey and hosts the Ontario Builder Directory – the authoritative source of background information about each of Ontario's 7,000 new home builders and sellers.

