TORONTO, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Build Canada, the volunteer-led initiative that catalyzed a surge of pro-growth civic tech and policy ideas during the 2025 federal election, today announced its next phase: a nationwide, AI-driven civic action effort that connects, equips and amplifies high-agency Canadians eager to drive growth.

Launched in early 2025 by a small volunteer group of entrepreneurs and policy experts, Build Canada quickly established itself as a unique voice in the national conversation. During the election, the platform published over 30 policy memos from Canada's top builders; built AI-powered tools to track election promises,visualize federal spending, and measure federal government progress in real-time; and commissioned a major public opinion poll to better understand Canadian attitudes toward growth and innovation.

As a nationwide movement leveraging modern tools, Build Canada's goal is to get more builders engaged in civic action and make Canada the most prosperous country in the world: the best place to build a company, a career, a life.

"Canada's future won't be written in Ottawa—it'll be built by people who step up and create it," said Lucy Hargreaves, co-founder and newly appointed CEO. "Build Canada will turn individual energy into action: open source projects, AI toolkits, hackathons, and local chapters that make prosperity a shared nationwide project."

Build Canada will now scale that impact, leveraging AI-driven civic engagement at the municipal, provincial and federal levels, including:

Making Build Canada projects open-source, so more people can contribute.

Sharing the playbooks and tools to expand projects to all levels of government.

Amplifying bold, pro-growth ideas from builders.

Growing the Build Canada community and network.

"Over the last six months, Build Canada proved a handful of determined volunteers can move the national agenda," added Daniel Debow, Build Canada co-founder and incoming Board Chair. "Now we're throwing open the doors so thousands can build, remix and scale those wins."

Canada needs more than incremental change. It needs ambition. Through bold ideas, modern tools, and a growing network of builders, this movement aims to unlock Canada's full potential.

Ready to help build a more prosperous Canada? Join in under 30 seconds at www.buildcanada.com to receive the weekly newsletter and jump straight into projects that are already shipping.

About Build Canada

Build Canada is a non-partisan civic movement that connects, equips, and amplifies high-agency builders—founders, creators, innovators—who believe Canada can and should be the most prosperous country on earth. By leveraging AI, open-source tools, and a nationwide network, Build Canada helps motivated Canadians get involved and build the future they want. Learn more at www.buildcanada.com.

For media inquiries or to learn more, visit www.buildcanada.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Build Canada

Media Contact: Melody Kuo, [email protected], +1 (437) 455-4315