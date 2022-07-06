BUFFALO GRAND HOTEL INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY CORP., RESTORATION FUNDING CORPORATION, and HARRY STINSON, File No. 2020-11
Ontario Securities Commission
Jul 06, 2022, 13:08 ET
TORONTO, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated July 6, 2022 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article