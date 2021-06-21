Budweiser reveals twist on insurance industry expansion announcement

"Barbeque season is here and Budweiser knows how much Canadians have been looking forward to firing up their grills," said Mike D'Agostini, Senior Marketing Director, Budweiser Canada. "There's been a lot of unpredictability this year and we wanted to protect Canadians love of grilling. Budweiser BBQ Insurance is an exciting venture for the brand and while we may have left some of the details out originally, we hope the added buzz will help Canadians know Bud has their back."

When the initial announcement went out last week, speculations started circling around the legitimacy of the business development, with many encouraged by the brand's unique expansion and others simply left scratching their heads as to why a beer brand would take the leap into such foreign territory.

Insuring barbeque season may not have been at the top of everyone's priority list before now, but it's certainly one to consider, especially with the long weekend right around the corner.

"Our consumers love to barbeque and because of that it is a platform that we have always activated around," said D'Agostini. "We wanted to take our dedication to barbeque season one step further this year by creating something totally ownable for Budweiser and the out-of-the-box nature of BBQ Insurance does just that."

How it works

This summer, more than ever, Canadians have been wanting to get outside and grill, and Budweiser wants to make sure barbeque season is enjoyed to the fullest. If anything happens at your barbeque – from getting rained out to running out of propane – you can complete a claim submission at BBQInsurance.com and you'll automatically qualify for a chance to get a Budweiser BBQ Insurance package*, valued up to $2,500. There will be a weekly draw for secondary claim packages and three separate draws for the top claim package throughout the summer. Canadians can start making their claims now, in advance of the first top claim package and secondary claim package draws taking place on June 30.

One person who is clearly in his element now that Budweiser BBQ Insurance has launched is the barbeque fanatic himself, BizNasty (a.k.a. former NHL player Paul Bissonnette). "Budweiser getting into the insurance space is just what Canadians need to make this summer worry-free and it's fun to be a part of the campaign to introduce it to everyone. Canadians already have insurance for their homes and cars, so why not their grill?"

*Canadians who are of legal drinking age can visit BBQInsurance.com for full contest rules and to make a claim for a chance at coverage.

About Budweiser Canada

Budweiser –the King of Beers – has been brewed since 1876 under the highest quality standards. Brewed in Canada by Labatt for more than 35 years, Budweiser uses only the finest ingredients without any artificial ingredients, additives or preservatives. Budweiser is distinguished by its clean, crisp, distinctive flavour, the result of a unique beechwood aging process. At Budweiser, we believe our global brand can play a role in driving positive change. Just as we are committed to brewing the highest quality beer, we are also 100% committed to creating a brighter, cleaner future that ensures beer can continue to be enjoyed for thousands of years to come.

