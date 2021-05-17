Budweiser Canada to Launch 'This Bud's on Us' in Last Canadian City Standing in the 2021 Stanley Cup® Playoffs

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - As puck drops on the 2021 Stanley Cup® Playoffs and what is sure to be an epic all-Canadian battle in the Scotia NHL® North Division, Budweiser Canada is giving hockey fans another reason to celebrate – a celebratory beer for fans in the winning city that will emerge from the Scotia NHL® North Division and reach the Stanley Cup Semifinals™, and Budweiser is picking up the tab. What better way to celebrate the top team in Canada, then with Canada's #1 best-selling beer?

At the start of the 2021 NHL® season Budweiser Canada pledged to deliver its iconic 20ft Red Light to the winning city of the Scotia NHL® North Division, crowning them the King of the North. With the Playoff matchups set between Toronto and Montreal and Edmonton and Winnipeg, we're one step closer to crowning the Canadian champs with an iconic beacon of celebration to carry their team into the next round, but now also have the chance to celebrate with an ice-cold Budweiser*.

"Budweiser and hockey go hand in hand, and in a season unlike any other we wanted to deliver a monumental celebration to mark the crowning of the King of the North," says Mike D'Agostini, Budweiser Marketing Director. "While we won't be able to get together and cheer on our favourite teams in person, we hope that with the delivery of our iconic Red Light and a Budweiser, we'll provide Canadian hockey fans a chance to toast our national game."

For nearly a decade, Budweiser has supported hockey in Canada and its fans at all levels. As one reigning Canadian team continues in their quest to compete for the Stanley Cup Championship, Budweiser is proud to continue to rally fans over our shared love for the game.

* Fans in the winning city who are of legal drinking age will be able to register online for a $5 pre-paid gift card (for a limited time, while supplies last) courtesy of Budweiser Canada.

About Budweiser Canada

Budweiser - the King of Beers - has been brewed since 1876 under the highest quality standards. Brewed in Canada for more than 30 years, Budweiser uses only the finest ingredients without any artificial ingredients, additives or preservatives. Budweiser is distinguished by its clean, crisp, distinctive flavour, the result of a unique beechwood aging process.

SOURCE Budweiser Canada

