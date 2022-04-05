Budweiser Canada Is Giving the Nation's Biggest Baseball Fan A Chance to Stay at the Ballpark this Season

As we gear up to celebrate the home opener, Budweiser is giving Blue Jays fans even more to get excited about with an opportunity to stake their claim on one of the best baseball views in the city. The Budweiser Home of Homers is the latest listing to hit the market, with a curb appeal unlike any other property in the city. For one month this summer*, Budweiser is taking over a field view room at the Rogers Centre Marriott and decking it out to be the ultimate home-game viewing space for one baseball fan to enjoy with their closest bud. This unique experience is a baseball fans' dream home-away-from-home, with the sole purpose of making it easier to catch games – live – with your best bud. Because that's what Buds do.

"As the beer sponsor of the Blue Jays, we're all about celebrating and elevating great moments between Buds who love games with their friends," says Mike D'Agostini, Senior Marketing Director, Budweiser Canada. "After two long years, the team is finally returning home for a full season, and the Home of Homers suite provides one Blue Jays fan with a chance to stay in the heart of the action while cheering on Canada's home team and game they love."

Complete with an upscaled interior, baseball memorabilia and of course a spectacular view to every home game during your stay, the Budweiser Home of Homers is move-in ready. Starting today, fans of legal drinking age can head to homeofhomers.ca to submit their offer to take over the keys, with a simple entry form.

Be sure to follow @BudweiserCanada on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for more updates and information all season long.

*For more information, rules and regulations visit homeofhomers.ca.

SOURCE Budweiser Canada

For further information: Veronica Bart, Communications Manager, Labatt Breweries of Canada, [email protected], 647.926.5028; Jessica Walcot, Senior Account Manager, Veritas Communications, [email protected], 647.545.7735