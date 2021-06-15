Budweiser Canada Gets into the Insurance Business this Summer with the Launch of Budweiser Insurance

For many—millennials in particular—the world of insurance has become more relevant as a result of COVID-19, with a 30 per cent 1 increase in online life insurance searches in 2020 compared to the previous year. With so many insurance policies to choose from, Budweiser Insurance aims to be a go-to choice for Canadians to add on to any existing coverage plan, with a focus on ensuring summer 2021 is lived to its fullest.

Unconventional as insurance may seem, Budweiser is known for putting our customers first.

Mike D'Agostini, Budweiser Senior Marketing Director, Labatt Breweries of Canada, understands there will be doubters about this new venture, but explains why it makes sense for the brand.

"Unconventional as insurance may seem, Budweiser is known for putting our customers first. The pandemic opened our eyes to this untapped opportunity, which is aimed at providing better security for Canadians and enabling them to live the life they want."

D'Agostini continues, "Jumping into the insurance space allows us to not only create an innovative part of our business, but also shape a customer-centric approach to insurance that is totally ownable for the Budweiser brand. Budweiser Insurance will tap into a specific-type of coverage not currently available to Canadians and will help them enjoy a worry-free summer, because Bud's got your back."

Canadians who are of legal drinking age will be eligible to apply for a chance at coverage, and can do so in the coming weeks. More details to come.

About Budweiser Canada

Budweiser –the King of Beers – has been brewed since 1876 under the highest quality standards. Brewed in Canada by Labatt for more than 35 years, Budweiser uses only the finest ingredients without any artificial ingredients, additives or preservatives. Budweiser is distinguished by its clean, crisp, distinctive flavour, the result of a unique beechwood aging process. At Budweiser, we believe our global brand can play a role in driving positive change. Just as we are committed to brewing the highest quality beer, we are also 100% committed to creating a brighter, cleaner future that ensures beer can continue to be enjoyed for thousands of years to come.

SOURCE Budweiser Canada