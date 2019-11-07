Budweiser Canada and the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association Remind Us the Good Old Hockey Game Should Be the Best Game You Can Name

A twist on the classic Stompin' Tom Connor song, "The Hockey Song," Budweiser brought together members of the PWHPA including Jayna Hefford, Marie-Philip Poulin, and Natalie Spooner, as well as notable personalities and supporters from across the country. From comedian Gerry Dee to Canadian hockey legend Cassie Campbell and hockey's infamous duo Don Cherry and Ron Maclean, to sing the lyrics in a way that brings the current state of women's hockey and the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) into the spotlight.

"Budweiser has supported all levels of hockey and its fans for more than 10 years and we're proud to be an official partner of the PWHPA, but we know this is just the beginning," said Todd Allen, VP Marketing, Labatt Breweries of Canada. "We wanted to go one step further with this rallying cry to not only bring people together to support the mission of the PWHPA, but also provide a united voice for the players."

In April 2019, 150 women's hockey players were left without a professional league when the CWHL announced closure. That sparked the #ForTheGame movement where over 200 of the world's best female hockey players banned together for something greater. Since then, the PWHPA has continued to advocate for women's hockey not only for this generation, but for future generations of female athletes. In September 2019, Budweiser and the PWHPA announced its new partnership, naming Budweiser as the Official Beer of the PWHPA and supporter of the association's Dream Gap Tour.

"We're excited to launch this anthem with Budweiser and some of our biggest supporters as a sign of solidarity in supporting the PWHPA's goal of advocacy and awareness for the future of women's hockey," said Jayna Hefford, Operations Consultant, PWHPA. "We hope others will answer this rallying cry to support women's hockey in any way they can as we look to the future and ensure that hockey remains for us all."

Budweiser and the PWHPA are calling on hockey fans and supporters alike to share the "Good Old Hockey Game" to show their support for women's hockey and the PWHPA's mission to promote, advance and support a single, viable professional women's ice hockey league. As part of Budweiser's long-time support for hockey and passion that this game is for us all, Budweiser is encouraging other brands to lay it on the line, step up and show their support for the women's game because the best game you can name should be the good old hockey game.

Click here to watch The Good Old Hockey Game and visit PWHPA.com for more information.

About Budweiser Canada

Budweiser - the King of Beers - has been brewed since 1876 under the highest quality standards. Brewed in Canada for more than 30 years, Budweiser uses only the finest ingredients without any artificial ingredients, additives or preservatives. Budweiser is distinguished by its clean, crisp, distinctive flavour, the result of a unique beechwood aging process.

About Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA):

Professional Women's Hockey Players Association's (PWHPA) mission is to promote, advance, and support a single, viable professional women's ice hockey league in North America that showcases the greatest product of women's professional ice hockey in the world. The organization aims to provide a united voice to players advocating for the creation of a sustainable professional league. PWHPA is working to accomplish its mission by coordinating training needs and programming opportunities during the 2019-2020 season and collaborating with like-minded organizations to make hockey more inclusive for women today and for future generations. To learn more about PWHPA and the Dream Gap tour visit www.pwhpa.com.

