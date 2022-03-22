QUÉBEC, March 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The government wants to give Québec a more modern, more efficient and more innovative education system. To this end, Budget 2022–2023 provides for an investment of more than $2.8 billion over five years in education and higher education to support student success and perseverance and improve access to and graduation from higher education.

$1 .6 billion to support student success and perseverance

The government is pursuing its ambitious goal of seeing 90% of young people earn a diploma or qualification, a target in line with the highest international standards for education. To do so, it is making an additional investment of nearly $1.6 billion over five years, including:

$829 million to give every student the means to reach their full potential;

to give every student the means to reach their full potential; $204 million to attract and retain school staff;

to attract and retain school staff; $267 million to enhance the school building inventory;

to enhance the school building inventory; $250 million to get Quebecers moving.

$1.2 billion to improve access to and graduation from higher education

An investment of $1.2 billion will be made over five years to improve access to education and foster success and graduation for a greater number of students, thereby addressing the labour shortage in priority sectors.

Special efforts will be made to make higher education more accessible by providing further financial assistance to students and, in turn, reducing their debt. Measures will also be implemented to support students throughout their school journey and increase the number of higher education graduates.

Quotations:

"Education is a priority for the government. As such, we are continuing our investments to increase student success and perseverance and improve graduation rates for all study levels. We want to make sure educational institutions as well as colleges and universities are environments that are conducive to the development, learning and success of all students."

Eric Girard, Québec's Minister of Finance

