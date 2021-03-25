QUÉBEC, March 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In Budget 2021‑2022, the government continues to take action to ensure that all Quebecers have a healthy and safe living environment. Investments totalling close to $1 billion are therefore planned for the next five years to meet the needs of Quebecers and improve the justice system.

Providing affordable housing

Investments totalling $408 million are planned for the next five years to increase, in particular, the affordable housing offer by accelerating the completion of approximately 5 000 social housing units that have not yet been delivered and announcing 500 new units under the AccèsLogis program. The government is also granting new rent supplements and enhancing the home adaptation and renovation programs of the Société d'habitation du Québec.

Supporting families

In order to enhance the quality of life of Québec families, additional investments of $116 million over five years are planned, in particular, to improve the educational childcare services offer by stimulating the creation of new subsidized childcare spaces in home daycares, funding new initiatives to stimulate childcare spaces for people on non‑standard work schedules and enhancing support for community drop‑in daycares. The government is also implementing measures aimed at fostering family‑work balance.

Continuing efforts relating to the status of women

The government is taking action to better support women and organizations on the ground and to promote equality between woman and men and the visibility of female models. Additional investments of $10.5 million over five years will, among other things, extend the government's action to prevent and counter sexual violence, promote equality between women and men, break the isolation of women, and act on psychological distress.

Fostering the funding of community organizations and access to their services

Budget 2021‑2022 also provides for $27 million to increase support to various community organizations so that they can adjust to the current crisis, to support volunteering and to improve the storage infrastructure of the Food Banks of Québec network.

Protecting victims and vulnerable persons and improving the justice system

Budget 2021‑2022 provides for initiatives totalling $314 million over the next five years to protect victims and vulnerable persons. The government is specifically responding to the recommendations of the Select Committee on the Sexual Exploitation of Minors by announcing additional investments of $150 million over the next five years, allowing for the development and implementation of an action plan to combat the sexual exploitation of minors.

The government is also announcing additional funding to reform the compensation of crime victims and to help finance the Fonds de lutte contre les dépendances.

In addition, $83 million is being earmarked to improve the justice system, in particular, by allowing video court appearance on weekends and statutory holidays, adding per diem judges, undertaking the reform of the police model and supporting the creation of a dedicated team to combat arms trafficking.

"We have a duty to support our most vulnerable citizens and those who are struggling, especially in a crisis like the one we have been dealing with for over a year. The budget we are presenting today provides close to $1 billion to ensure a healthy and safe environment for all Quebecers."

Eric Girard, Québec's Minister of Finance

