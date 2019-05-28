Bud Light Canada Celebrates Pride with Limited-Edition Rainbow Inspired Cans Benefitting Rainbow Railroad

In addition to swapping out the cans' iconic Bud Light blue for a colour scheme inspired by the rainbow Pride flag, Bud Light has also adjusted its brand name's logo to emphasize the letters LGBT+.

"Bud Light is a beer that brings people together – it's truly made for all, so we're excited to be leading an initiative that not only celebrates inclusivity, but that also makes a positive impact," says Todd Allen, vice-president, marketing, Labatt Breweries of Canada. "We have been a long-standing supporter of Pride in Canada for over 20 years, and we're looking forward to continuing to engage more people and have further positive impact within the community."



"We are so proud and inspired to partner with Labatt this Pride season on a stunning rainbow can," said Executive Director Kimahli Powell. "It's generous support like this that makes our lifesaving work possible. And that support is needed more than ever before."

"In 2018, we helped almost 200 people travel from fear to freedom," says Powell. "But what we remain focused on is the people we can't help because of lack of funds. Already in 2019, we've had more than 1,000 requests for help, putting us on track to more than double the number of requests last year."

Beyond the partnership with Rainbow Railroad, as an official sponsor of Toronto Pride, Bud Light will also be announcing a series of other initiatives throughout the month of June, culminating in their interactive footprint at Toronto Pride, and their float at the Pride Parade on June 23rd.



About Bud Light

Bud Light has been brewed in Canada since 1986 using the finest malted barley and premium hops that impart a smooth and light taste and crisp finish. As one of the fastest growing beer brand in Canada, the brand has grown to include their line of Flavours, as well as two Radlers. For more information, visit www.budlight.ca or Facebook.com/BudLightCanada.

About Rainbow Railroad

Rainbow Railroad is an international charitable organization with headquarters in Toronto that helps LGBTQI people seeking safe haven from state-enabled violence and persecution in countries where being LGBTQI is criminalized. Rainbow Railroad provides information, connections, and funding for travel and other associated costs. To find out more about how Rainbow Railroad is helping to save LGBTQI lives, visit www.RainbowRailroad.com or go to Facebook.com/RainbowRailroad.

SOURCE Bud Light Canada

For further information: Tamar Nersesian, Sr. Communications Manager, Labatt Breweries of Canada, Tamar.Nersesian@labatt.com, 416-361-5247; Jessie Robertson, Account Manager, Veritas Communications, robertson@veritasinc.com, 416-995-4569