10 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's favourite retail therapy event has arrived. Hudson's Bay's iconic Bay Days sale - featuring the LOWEST prices of the season - is back and in full swing. From October 12th through 29th Bay Days is the place to be, serving mega savings up to 60% off, daily door crashers, and blockbuster Hudson's Bay Reward point incentives whether in store or on TheBay.com. But wait, there's more… Hudson's Bay Reward members get 'insider access', with the jaw-dropping deals starting 2-days early, on October 10th.
Each week reveals a different set of doorcrashers: amazing deals on key items that are available while quantities last.
- Up to 60% off Dex day dresses at just $29.99 (regular $79-$89)
- Up to 70% off Effy sterling silver and gemstone bracelets for only $150 (regular $500)
- Men's Van Heusen dress shirts $29.99 (regular $79.50).
- Distinctly Home weighted blankets for $59.99 (regular $129.99)
- Women's Steve Madden Reesa Boot for $65 (regular $130)
- Jack & Jones Men's denim $49.99 (regular $100)
- Women's GUESS Elkin satchel $74.99 (regular $150)
- Hotel Collection 6-piece towel bundle $49.99 (regular $130)
- Columbia Peak to Park Parka for $99.99 (regular $200)
Not sure where to start? Hudson's Bay has shortlisted some of the top offers during Bay Days, from brands like SMEG, Shiseido, Hudson North, Calvin Klein, Buffalo , Levi's, Adidas, Clinique and many, many more.
- 75% off select Chuck Hughes and Lagostina cookware sets, and 70% off select Cuisinart and ZWILLING cookware.
- Score ZWILLING's Porterhouse 8-piece knife set for only $79.99 (regularly $229). Also, enjoy 70% off select ZWILLING and Henckels knife block sets.
- Kickstart your mornings with 25% off SMEG small appliances1, and $149.99 Nespresso Vertuo Next deluxe coffee and espresso makers (regularly $279.99)
- 60% off select pillows, duvets and bedding by Distinctly Home, GlucksteinHome, Serta, Sealy and Hotel Collection. Plus, snuggle up with up to 30% off HBC Stripes polar fleece throws, as well as Distinctly Home and GlucksteinHome flannel bedding.
- Make a splash with up to 40% off towels and bath essentials from Hotel Collection, GlucksteinHome, Lauren Ralph Lauren and more.
- Deck the halls with 25% off GlucksteinHome Christmas trees, outdoor potted trees, wreaths and garland.
- Spritz on savings with 25% off all Skylar fragrances and candles.
- Pamper yourself with 20% off Blissy products.
- Up to 30% off select PMD and Foreo tools.
- Revamp your haircare routine with 15% off all Revlon hair products.
- Indulge in a little skincare with Shiseido's Ultimune ASR trio set for just $145 (regularly $183).
- Step into style with 50% off shoes by Nine West, Naturalizer, Lifestride and Rockport, and 30% off select activewear styles from Nike, Puma, Reebok, Sketchers and more.
- Up your fashion game with 40% off women's fashion from Hudson North, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld, Vero Moda, and Dex. Plus, 30% off women's activewear, including from Adidas, and Columbia, and everyday wardrobe essentials from Mango and Levi's.
- Up to 40% off Pre-Loved designer handbags, including from Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Prada, as well as time-tested staples from Nine West, Steve Madden and Calvin Klein.
- Throw shade with 30% off select styles from Sunglass Hut, including from brands like Prada, Burberry, and Versace.
- Enjoy a dashing 40% off Jack & Jones Premium, Produkt, Chaps, and Only & Sons fashion.
- Suit up with 40% off Lauren Ralph Lauren suit separates, and 30% off suit separates from Calvin Klein, Sondergaard, and more. Don't forget to complete your look with dress shoes from Clarks, Stacy Adams, and Calvin Klein, all priced at $99.99.
- Save 40% off select men's outerwear by Calvin Klein, ONLY and Tommy Hilfiger.
- Revitalize your everyday wardrobe with 40% off all Hudson North fashion, a 30% discount on Levi's, and 25% off Mango. Be sure not to miss out on Levi's denim, including the 511, 541,512 and 591 Original series, all available for $59.99.
- Step up your game with 30% off select men's active shoes including from Puma, Reebok, Nike and more.
- Keep time with 35% off traditional watches by G-Shock, Seiko, Citizen, and more.
- Save big on kids and babies apparel, including 40% off Levi's, Converse, Hurley, Petit Lem, and 30% off Under Armour, Adidas, Calvin Klein, Timberland and more.
- Keep the cozy and winter-ready with 40% off Gusti snowsuits for kids (regularly $275), plus enjoy 30% off all kids' outerwear and accessories from Timberland, Michael Michael Kors, Rothschild and Winterproof.
- With 30% off, update their wardrobe with dresswear by Iris & Ivy, Calvin Klein and more. Complete the look with kids' shoes starting from just $14.99.
- For environmentally-conscious parents, enjoy 30% off all Rise Little Earthling apparel.
Every Bay Day, Hudson's Bay will give a $100 gift card to one lucky Instagram follower. Simply post a pic in feed of either a purchase or a find in a Hudson's Bay store, tag @hudsonsbay and hashtag with either #IGotItAtBayDays or #ISawItAtBayDays and #contest to be entered to win. Winners will be announced daily3.
Get even more savings (wait, what?!) with an extra 10% off regular, sale and clearance when you spend $150 in-store or $250 online2, and an additional 20% off clearance when shopping in-store.
Get $30 in Hudson's Bay Rewards points when you spend $100+ on beauty and fragrances between October 10-18th, and $20 in Hudson's Bay Reward points from October 19-29th.
Shoppers aged 55+ can maximize their savings every Tuesday by enjoying an additional 15% seniors discount on their eligible in-store purchases - applies to regular, sale and clearance merchandise.
Enjoy free shipping on orders over $69 or by using the Hudson's Bay Mastercard on orders over $39. Need it faster? Select express shipping at checkout and receive your order in just days2 or select in-store pickup on TheBay.com (excluding Marketplace items) to pick up your items in as little as three hours.
Receive up to 25% off your first purchase during Bay Days when you apply for the new Hudson's Bay Neo Mastercard3.
1 Excludes Dolce & Gabbana by SMEG.
