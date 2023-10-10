TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's favourite retail therapy event has arrived. Hudson's Bay's iconic Bay Days sale - featuring the LOWEST prices of the season - is back and in full swing. From October 12th through 29th Bay Days is the place to be, serving mega savings up to 60% off, daily door crashers, and blockbuster Hudson's Bay Reward point incentives whether in store or on TheBay.com. But wait, there's more… Hudson's Bay Reward members get 'insider access', with the jaw-dropping deals starting 2-days early, on October 10th.

UNBEATABLE DOOR CRASHERS

Each week reveals a different set of doorcrashers: amazing deals on key items that are available while quantities last.

WEEK ONE

Up to 60% off Dex day dresses at just $29.99 (regular $79 - $89 )

day dresses at just (regular - ) Up to 70% off Effy sterling silver and gemstone bracelets for only $150 (regular $500 )

sterling silver and gemstone bracelets for only (regular ) Men's Van Heusen dress shirts $29.99 (regular $79.50 ).

dress shirts (regular ). Distinctly Home weighted blankets for $59.99 (regular $129.99 )

WEEK TWO

Women's Steve Madden Reesa Boot for $65 (regular $130 )

for (regular ) Jack & Jones Men's denim $49.99 (regular $100 )

denim (regular ) Women's GUESS Elkin satchel $74.99 (regular $150 )

(regular ) Hotel Collection 6-piece towel bundle $49.99 (regular $130 )

(regular ) Columbia Peak to Park Parka for $99.99 (regular $200 )

BAY DAYS MUST-HAVE DEALS

Not sure where to start? Hudson's Bay has shortlisted some of the top offers during Bay Days, from brands like SMEG, Shiseido, Hudson North, Calvin Klein, Buffalo , Levi's, Adidas, Clinique and many, many more.

HOME

75% off select Chuck Hughes and Lagostina cookware sets, and 70% off select Cuisinart and ZWILLING cookware.

cookware sets, and cookware. Score ZWILLING's Porterhouse 8-piece knife set for only $79.99 (regularly $229 ) . Also, enjoy 70% off select ZWILLING and Henckels knife block sets.

(regularly . Also, enjoy knife block sets. Kickstart your mornings with 25% off SMEG small appliances 1 , and $149.99 Nespresso Vertuo Next deluxe coffee and espresso makers (regularly $279.99 )

, and deluxe coffee and espresso makers 60% off select pillows, duvets and bedding by Distinctly Home, GlucksteinHome, Serta, Sealy and Hotel Collection. Plus, snuggle up with up to 30% off HBC Stripes polar fleece throws, as well as Distinctly Home and GlucksteinHome flannel bedding.

by Distinctly Home, GlucksteinHome, Serta, Sealy and Hotel Collection. Plus, snuggle up with up to HBC Stripes polar fleece throws, as well as Distinctly Home and GlucksteinHome flannel bedding. Make a splash with up to 40% off towels and bath essentials from Hotel Collection, GlucksteinHome, Lauren Ralph Lauren and more.

from Hotel Collection, GlucksteinHome, and more. Deck the halls with 25% off GlucksteinHome Christmas trees, outdoor potted trees, wreaths and garland.

BEAUTY

Spritz on savings with 25% off all Skylar fragrances and candles.

fragrances and candles. Pamper yourself with 20% off Blissy products.

products. Up to 30% off select PMD and Foreo tools.

tools. Revamp your haircare routine with 15% off all Revlon hair products.

hair products. Indulge in a little skincare with Shiseido's Ultimune ASR trio set for just $145 (regularly $183 ).

WOMEN'S

Step into style with 50% off shoes by Nine West, Naturalizer, Lifestride and Rockport , and 30% off select activewear styles from Nike, Puma, Reebok, Sketchers and more.

by Nine West, Naturalizer, Lifestride and , and from Nike, Puma, Reebok, Sketchers and more. Up your fashion game with 40% off women's fashion from Hudson North , Calvin Klein , Tommy Hilfiger , Karl Lagerfeld , Vero Moda , and Dex. Plus, 30% off women's activewear, including from Adidas, and Columbia, and everyday wardrobe essentials from Mango and Levi's.

from , , , , , and Dex. Plus, 30% off women's activewear, including from Adidas, and Columbia, and everyday wardrobe essentials from Mango and Levi's. Up to 40% off Pre-Loved designer handbags , including from Louis Vuitton , Gucci and Prada, as well as time-tested staples from Nine West, Steve Madden and Calvin Klein .

, including from , Gucci and Prada, as well as time-tested staples from Nine West, and . Throw shade with 30% off select styles from Sunglass Hut, including from brands like Prada, Burberry, and Versace.

MEN'S

Enjoy a dashing 40% off Jack & Jones Premium, Produkt, Chaps, and Only & Sons fashion.

Jack & Jones Premium, Produkt, Chaps, and Only & Sons fashion. Suit up with 40% off Lauren Ralph Lauren suit separates, and 30% off suit separates from Calvin Klein , Sondergaard, and more. Don't forget to complete your look with dress shoes from Clarks, Stacy Adams , and Calvin Klein , all priced at $99.99 .

suit separates, and from , Sondergaard, and more. Don't forget to complete your look with dress shoes from Clarks, , and , all priced at Save 40% off select men's outerwear by Calvin Klein , ONLY and Tommy Hilfiger .

by , ONLY and . Revitalize your everyday wardrobe with 40% off all Hudson North fashion , a 30% discount on Levi's , and 25% off Mango . Be sure not to miss out on Levi's denim, including the 511, 541,512 and 591 Original series, all available for $59.99 .

, a , and . Be sure not to miss out on Levi's denim, including the 511, 541,512 and 591 Original series, all available for Step up your game with 30% off select men's active shoes including from Puma, Reebok, Nike and more.

including from Puma, Reebok, Nike and more. Keep time with 35% off traditional watches by G-Shock, Seiko, Citizen, and more.

KIDS

Save big on kids and babies apparel, including 40% off Levi's, Converse, Hurley, Petit Lem, and 30% off Under Armour, Adidas, Calvin Klein , Timberland and more.

Levi's, Converse, Hurley, Petit Lem, and 30% off Under Armour, Adidas, , Timberland and more. Keep the cozy and winter-ready with 40% off Gusti snowsuits for kids (regularly $275 ), plus enjoy 30% off all kids' outerwear and accessories from Timberland, Michael Michael Kors, Rothschild and Winterproof.

for kids plus enjoy from Timberland, Michael Michael Kors, Rothschild and Winterproof. With 30% off, update their wardrobe with dresswear by Iris & Ivy, Calvin Klein and more. Complete the look with kids' shoes starting from just $14.99 .

update their wardrobe with dresswear by Iris & Ivy, and more. Complete the look with kids' shoes starting from just . For environmentally-conscious parents, enjoy 30% off all Rise Little Earthling apparel.

POST YOUR FINDS

Every Bay Day, Hudson's Bay will give a $100 gift card to one lucky Instagram follower. Simply post a pic in feed of either a purchase or a find in a Hudson's Bay store, tag @hudsonsbay and hashtag with either #IGotItAtBayDays or #ISawItAtBayDays and #contest to be entered to win. Winners will be announced daily3.

BUILD YOUR BASKET

Get even more savings (wait, what?!) with an extra 10% off regular, sale and clearance when you spend $150 in-store or $250 online2, and an additional 20% off clearance when shopping in-store.

MORE POINTS ON BEAUTY

Get $30 in Hudson's Bay Rewards points when you spend $100+ on beauty and fragrances between October 10-18th, and $20 in Hudson's Bay Reward points from October 19-29th.

WITH AGE COMES BENEFITS

Shoppers aged 55+ can maximize their savings every Tuesday by enjoying an additional 15% seniors discount on their eligible in-store purchases - applies to regular, sale and clearance merchandise.

FREE AND FAST SHIPPING

Enjoy free shipping on orders over $69 or by using the Hudson's Bay Mastercard on orders over $39. Need it faster? Select express shipping at checkout and receive your order in just days2 or select in-store pickup on TheBay.com (excluding Marketplace items) to pick up your items in as little as three hours.

GET REWARDED FOR THE THINGS YOU LOVE

Receive up to 25% off your first purchase during Bay Days when you apply for the new Hudson's Bay Neo Mastercard 3.

1 Excludes Dolce & Gabbana by SMEG.

2 Express shipping charges are calculated at checkout.

3 Terms and conditions apply.

*Season is defined as August 1, 2023 to October 31, 2023.



ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY

Hudson's Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. Operating thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 83 from coast to coast, Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivalled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok .

Hudson's Bay operates under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America's oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

