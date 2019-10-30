Buckingham Sports Properties Company Announces Acquisition of Pierrefonds Sportplex

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Buckingham Sports Properties Company today announced the acquisition of the Pierrefonds Sportplex, 130,000 square-foot, four ice-pad arena complex in Montreal. The arena contains modern amenities, including restaurant, lounge, pro-shop and training facilities. The arena is located on 12 acres of land in Pierrefonds.

"We are pleased to be expanding into Montreal and this acquisition provides Buckingham with one of the most modern four pad arenas in the region. We have a long and successful track record of operating and improving arenas throughout Ontario and look forward to building upon our success." Said John Cook, Vice President of Buckingham Sports.

About Buckingham Sports

Buckingham Sports Properties Company is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of North Charleston, SC based The InterTech Group, Inc. Buckingham Sports is one of the largest operators of arenas in Canada. The Company owns and operates 3 arenas in Toronto (Scotiabank Pond, Westwood Arena and Chesswood Arena) as well as arenas in Cambridge and London Ontario and the Pierrefonds Sportplex in Quebec.

