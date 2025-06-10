BTQ Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with QPerfect to Achieve Quantum Advantage Using Neutral Atom Quantum Processors

BTQ Technologies and QPerfect have entered a strategic partnership to co-develop quantum-secure applications using neutral atom quantum computers , coinciding with QPerfect CEO Philippe Blot's participation in the France Quantum roundtable "How Emulators Can Accelerate Your Quantum Technology Adoption?" , held under the High Patronage of President Emmanuel Macron and in the presence of French Minister for the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu.





VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company") (CBOE CA: BTQ) (FSE: NG3) (OTCQX: BTQQF), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with QPerfect, a leading neutral atom quantum computing company based in Strasbourg, to redefine the future of secure digital transactions. This groundbreaking partnership will co-develop next-generation, post-quantum secure technologies powered by neutral atom quantum computers.

The collaboration combines BTQ's expertise in post-quantum cryptography and quantum algorithms with QPerfect's Quantum Logic Unit (QLU)—an accelerator for quantum error correction that translates high-level quantum circuits into highly optimized machine code tailored for neutral atom quantum processors.

QPerfect is a pioneering quantum computing startup specializing in quantum emulation, quantum software, and quantum error correction, with a focus on neutral atom architectures. By harnessing its modular QLU, QPerfect bridges the gap between quantum algorithm design and real hardware execution, empowering researchers, developers, and end-users to accelerate the realization of industry-transforming quantum applications. The company's flagship product, MIMIQ, is a cutting-edge emulation platform that delivers unmatched speed, accuracy, and flexibility for testing quantum algorithms, surpassing the capabilities of both traditional quantum simulators and today's quantum computers.

BTQ has pioneered research into quantum one-shot signatures— a quantum cryptographic primitive that will form the bedrock underlying secure quantum communication systems and the quantum internet. BTQ's work addresses critical vulnerabilities in digital transactions and blockchain systems by developing protocols that leverage self-destructing quantum keys and post-quantum secure verification mechanisms. The company's research team, comprising leading post-quantum cryptographers, has demonstrated practical applications of one-shot signatures in financial transactions, smart contracts, and decentralized identity management systems.

Key objectives of the collaboration include:

Joint design, development, and testing of practical quantum algorithms for quantum one-shot signatures, with a focus on efficient implementation on neutral atom hardware.





Co-development of fault-tolerant, hardware-specific approaches to quantum one-shot signatures and associated applications that prioritize minimal use of quantum resources.





Delivery of a blueprint and prototype for quantum one-shot signatures compatible with next-generation neutral atom quantum computers.

Defined Roles

Under the agreement, QPerfect will assemble a dedicated team of researchers and provide access to its leading quantum emulation tools, while BTQ will translate advanced cryptographic concepts into implementable quantum algorithms. Both parties will collaborate on project planning, patent applications, and scientific dissemination.

Leadership Commentary

Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of BTQ Technologies, commented:

"We are thrilled to join forces to accelerate the development of quantum advantage using neutral atom quantum processors. By combining BTQ's strengths in post-quantum cryptography and one-shot signature technology with QPerfect's world-class expertise in quantum software and hardware, we are marking a key milestone to achieve quantum advantage, opening the door to a new generation of applications, including quantum-secure transactions, advanced crypto and e-money solutions, and the next-generation quantum communications. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to deliver practical, industry-transforming quantum solutions for the digital era.."

Philippe Blot, CEO of QPerfect, added:

"Formalizing our partnership with BTQ marks a turning point in applied quantum cryptography. This collaboration reflects QPerfect's commitment to enabling powerful real-world quantum applications through modular, fault-tolerant architectures—tailored here for BTQ's unique vision."

Both parties aim to negotiate further implementation agreements by June 30, 2025.

About QPerfect

QPerfect is a French quantum computing company based in Strasbourg, specializing in quantum computing and quantum design automation. Founded in 2023, the deeptech company has received the i-Lab Grand Prix and provides powerful technology to enable researchers, developers, and manufacturers to realize the full potential of quantum computers.

At the core of QPerfect's innovation is the Quantum Logical Unit (QLU), a multi-layered framework designed to accelerate quantum development. Its flagship product, MIMIQ, forms the first layer of the QLU and offers a cutting-edge platform that executes quantum algorithms with unmatched speed, accuracy, and flexibility, surpassing existing simulators and current quantum computers. For more information, please visit https://qperfect.io

About BTQ

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

Connect with BTQ: Website | LinkedIn

