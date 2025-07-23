BTQ Technologies Unveils Léonne: Quantum-Secure Consensus Framework for Scalable and Decentralized Blockchain Networks

Lé onne is the first framework to unify trust modeling, network analysis, and quantum-resistant cryptography into a single, modular, and production-ready system.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. ("BTQ" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: BTQ) (FSE: NG3) (OTCQX: BTQQF), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, announced the launch of Léonne , a novel blockchain consensus framework designed to overcome the core limitations of existing distributed ledger technologies. Built on advanced mathematical structures and quantum-enhanced security, Léonne addresses the longstanding trade-offs between scalability, security, and decentralization - often referred to as the "blockchain trilemma."

Léonne introduces a new model called Topological Consensus Networks, which replaces energy-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) and centralization-prone Proof-of-Stake (PoS) with a mathematically rigorous, trust-based partitioning system known as Proof-of-Consensus. This approach enables high throughput, efficient energy use, and decentralized decision-making—all while maintaining resilience against quantum-era threats.

"As blockchain infrastructure becomes increasingly mission-critical—for finance, supply chains, healthcare, and more—networks must be efficient, secure, and resilient. Léonne directly addresses these demands while anticipating future risks posed by quantum computing and centralization trends," said Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of BTQ Technologies. "We believe this is a foundational technology for the post-quantum future—where speed, scale, and security must coexist. This innovation enhances BTQ's position as a leader in quantum-safe infrastructure."

Key Features of Léonne:

Trust-Based Partitioning: Dynamically restructures blockchain networks based on mathematically defined trust relationships between nodes.

Dynamically restructures blockchain networks based on mathematically defined trust relationships between nodes. Topological Modeling: Uses advanced network theory and persistent homology to optimize long-term network stability and detect emerging threats.

Uses advanced network theory and persistent homology to optimize long-term network stability and detect emerging threats. Quantum Enhancements: Integrates Quantum Random Number Generation (QRNG), Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), and quantum-enhanced trust matrices to ensure information-theoretic security.

Integrates Quantum Random Number Generation (QRNG), Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), and quantum-enhanced trust matrices to ensure information-theoretic security. Scalability and Efficiency: Linear algorithmic complexity enables real-time consensus across millions of nodes with minimal computational overhead.

Linear algorithmic complexity enables real-time consensus across millions of nodes with minimal computational overhead. Modular Architecture: Designed for integration with both existing blockchain platforms and emerging quantum hardware.

This innovation builds on BTQ's broader strategy to develop infrastructure that safeguards digital systems from current and future cyber threats. As institutional and government interest in blockchain accelerates—particularly in finance, healthcare, and supply chain—Léonne offers a scalable solution that meets the rigorous security demands of tomorrow's distributed systems.

BTQ Technologies will be engaging with key industry partners, academic collaborators, and select clients to deploy Léonne across test environments and pilot programs in the second half of 2025.

To explore Léonne's technical documentation and implementation details, visit our research repository and development resources https://github.com/btq-ag/Leonne

