BTQ Technologies Announces Appointment of Dr. Gavin Brennen as Chief Quantum Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company") (CBOE CA: BTQ) (FSE: NG3) (OTCQX: BTQQF), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Gavin Brennen as Chief Quantum Officer (CQO). Dr. Brennen, who has already been serving as Quantum Information Advisor and Director of BTQ Australia, will now also drive the company's global technological roadmap and strategy.

Dr. Brennen is a Professor of Physics in the School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences at Macquarie University in Sydney, where he leads a theory research group focused on designing quantum computers, simulators, and sensors. A core aspect of his work involves developing quantum algorithms and protocols that outperform their classical counterparts. He has served for several years as Director of the Macquarie Centre for Quantum Engineering and as a Chief Investigator at the Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Engineered Quantum Systems (EQUS). Dr. Brennen further contributes to the quantum community through his involvement in the Standards Australia working group for Quantum Technologies and as Co-Director of the Australian Quantum Software Network (AQSN).

He brings over 20 years of expertise in quantum technologies to BTQ, including pioneering work on neutral atom quantum computers, quantum simulation for synthesizing advanced materials, and quantum error correction to enable reliable, large-scale quantum processors. In addition to his academic accomplishments, Dr. Brennen has been a crucial resource for BTQ in his previous role as Quantum Information Advisor. His research, including publications such as "Proof-of-work consensus by quantum sampling," has been instrumental in laying the foundation for BTQ's quantum-secure blockchain solutions. With his new position as CQO, Dr. Brennen formalizes his leadership within BTQ's technical team and strengthens the company's commitment to advancing quantum-based security solutions.

"We are delighted to expand Dr. Brennen's leadership responsibilities at BTQ," said Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of BTQ Technologies. "His profound expertise in quantum computing, cryptography, and algorithm development has already set our solutions apart. Now, as Chief Quantum Officer, he will guide us in harnessing the power of quantum to stay at the forefront of quantum security."

"I am excited to join the team at BTQ Technologies in this new role," said Dr. Brennen. "From the beginning BTQ has been forward looking in translating cryptography research, much of it in-house, into commercial solutions for quantum security. We plan to continue this approach using Fault-tolerant Intermediate Scale Quantum (FISQ) devices for novel applications in industry."

