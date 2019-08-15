BTG receives Health Canada Medical Device License for the ICEfx™ Cryoablation System

Cryotherapy (also known as cryosurgery or cryoablation) is a minimally invasive procedure that involves cooling the tip of a very thin needle to extremely low temperatures using compressed argon gas. This process forms an ice ball at the tip of the needle, which engulfs the targeted tissue and destroys diseased cells. Cryotherapy ablation is widely used in patients with prostate cancer, kidney cancer and pain applications. To date, more than 200,000 cryotherapy procedures have been performed around the world.

The ICEfx™ Cryoablation System

The ICEfx™ Cryoablation System is a compact design for use by interventional radiologists that provides a minimally invasive alternative procedure for patients with certain cancers. The ICEfx™ Cryoablation System is simple to use with an intuitive interface that is also compact, portable, and is a powerful alternative to existing larger cryotherapy systems.

Introduced globally in the fall of 2018 at the Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe (CIRSE) meeting, the ICEfx™ Cryoablation System is now available for use by interventional radiologists across Canada.

"BTG is pleased to add the most advanced cryoablation technology to the portfolio of minimally invasive therapies it offers to Canadian interventional radiologists and their Canadian patients. Around the globe BTG continues to demonstrate its commitment to interventional oncology, and has added the most advanced cryoablation technology to its portfolio of minimally invasive therapies and is currently supporting a number of active clinical research studies of cryoablation in bone, kidney, lung, pain and prostate," states Brad Pearson, BTG VP Commercial Operations for Canada and Latin America.

About BTG IO Ablation (Cryoablation)

BTG Interventional Oncology is a global leader in delivering innovative interventional oncology ablation solutions. BTG's cryoablation products address patient conditions across multiple specialties and clinical research priorities including, conditions affecting bone; kidney; liver; lung and prostate as well as pain applications. Product indications vary by country. For a full list of indications, instructions for use and important safety information, please visit www.ioablation.com

About BTG Interventional Oncology

BTG Interventional Oncology is transforming the way cancer is treated with wide-ranging solutions consisting of minimally-invasive, highly targeted therapies that can be personalized to each patient's needs. Our products are used to treat or provide symptomatic relief for people with cancer and benign tumors. To learn more about BTG Interventional Oncology, please follow @BTGIO on Twitter or visit: btgplc.com.

