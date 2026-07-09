MONTRÉAL, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Taylor Troll, effective as of July 8th, 2026, as BTB's newest Trustee.

"Mr. Troll's appointment further strengthens the diversity of expertise on our Board. His extensive experience in investment management, capital markets and strategic transactions will be a valuable complement to BTB. On behalf of the Board of Trustees and management, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Troll." said Luc Martin, Chairman of the Board.

BTB Welcomes a New Trustee Mr. Taylor Troll

About Mr. Taylor Troll

Mr. Troll holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from the University of British Columbia's Sauder School of Business and has more than 15 years of experience in capital markets, real estate investment, asset management and corporate leadership.

Since 2023, he has served as Chief Investment Officer of Capitolo Investments, where he oversees more than $2 billion in assets under management across real estate, private equity and public equity strategies.

From 2013 to 2023, Mr. Troll held senior investment and capital markets roles at Brookfield Asset Management and Onni Group, where he established a strong track record in capital deployment and institutional real estate financing, including $2.5 billion deployed across asset classes and $4 billion raised in institutional real estate financing across North America.

Mr. Troll currently serves on the Board of Directors of WLTH, an Australian financial institution specializing in real estate lending, where he contributes to governance oversight, capital strategy and credit risk management.

Throughout his career, Mr. Troll has developed significant expertise in complex transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, debt structuring, capital raising and strategic advisory, as well as in investment strategy and portfolio management.

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB invests in industrial, suburban office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 74 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.0 million square feet.

People and their stories are at the heart of our success.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com or contact

Kassandra Antunes, Director of Marketing & Communications

(T) 514 286-0188 ext. 236

(E) [email protected]

SOURCE BTB Real Estate Investment Trust