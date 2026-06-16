BTB Announces the Results of the 2026 Election of Trustees

MONTRÉAL, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") is proud to announce that each of the Trustees nominated in the Management Information Circular dated May 12th, 2026, were elected as Trustees of BTB during the Annual General Meeting held in Montréal today.

The details of the election are as follows:

2026 Election of Trustees

Trustee nominee Outcome For Withheld Number % Number % Armand Des Rosiers Elected 20,899,107 94.34 1,254,191 5.66 Sylvain Fortier Elected 20,793,117 93.86 1,360,181 6.14 Jean-Pierre Janson Elected 20,859,082 94.16 1,294,216 5.84 Sylvie Lachance Elected 20,858,303 94.15 1,294,995 5.85 Michel Léonard Elected 20,868,014 94.20 1,285,284 5.80 Christine Marchildon Elected 20,854,507 94.14 1,298,791 5.86 Luc Martin Elected 20,881,474 94.26 1,271,824 5.74 Darcy Morris Elected 20,829,695 94.03 1,323,603 5.97 Carol A. Paradine Elected 20,865,649 94.19 1,287,649 5.81

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual General Meeting of the Unitholders are available on the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca).

BTB Welcomes Two New Trustees

Mr. Darcy Morris

Mr. Morris is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners, an independent Canadian private wealth firm based in Toronto. Prior to co-founding Ewing Morris in 2011, Mr. Morris served as a Portfolio Manager at MacDougall, MacDougall & MacTier Inc. and earlier as an Associate at Burgundy Asset Management.

Mr. Morris is an experienced public company board member. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX: CWL) and has previously held board positions at Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: QUIS), Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR), and ZCL Composites Inc. (TSX: ZCL). Through these roles, he has developed significant expertise in corporate governance, strategic oversight, capital allocation, and shareholder engagement.

Mr. Morris holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Political Studies and Economics from Queen's University (2004) and earned the Canadian Investment Manager (CIM) designation in 2010. He is a member of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) and has served in community leadership roles, including as Treasurer of the Toronto Public Library Foundation and President and Director of the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) Foundation.

Ms. Carol A. Paradine

Ms. Paradine was the Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB) from March 2018 to March 2026 and represented Canada on the board of the International Forum of Independent Audit Regulators.

Ms. Paradine's previous experience includes roles as an audit partner at Deloitte Canada and as a member of the firm's board of directors. She has also acted as chief financial officer of the Canadian audit firm and corporate controller of a publicly listed technology company.

Community service is equally important to Ms. Paradine who currently serves as Past-Chair of the board of directors of the Alzheimer Society of Toronto. Previous roles include member, Audit and Assurance Standards Oversight Council, Chair, Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, president, Alzheimer Society of Manitoba, Board and Audit committee member, Alzheimer Society of Canada, Board and Audit committee member, CentrePort Canada, Board and Finance committee member, YMCA-YWCA National Capital Region, Board member, Innovate Manitoba, Board member, Harmony House and Advisory Board member, Carleton University School of Business. She also coached youth soccer for many years and was a lecturer and coach at Carleton University.

Ms. Paradine holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Carleton University and is a fellow chartered professional accountant.

BTB Announces the Departure of Mr. Jocelyn Proteau, Trustee & Chairman of the Board

BTB announces the retirement of Mr. Jocelyn Proteau from his role as Chairman of the Board and Trustee, concluding a remarkable 20-year contribution to the REIT.

"On behalf of management and the Board of Trustees, I would like to thank Jocelyn for his contribution to BTB over the past 20 years. Since the Trust's inception, his leadership, judgment and commitment have helped shape our organization and support its growth. We are grateful for his many years of service and for the role he has played in building our foundation," declares Michel Léonard, President and CEO of BTB.

BTB Announces the Departure of Ms. Lucie Ducharme, Trustee & President of the Human Resources and Governance Committee

Since joining the Board in 2014, Ms. Lucie Ducharme has made a significant contribution to BTB's governance, including serving as President of the Human Resources and Governance Committee since 2016.

"We would like to sincerely thank Lucie for her commitment and valuable contribution to BTB over the past 12 years. Her expertise and commitment to sound governance practices have been key to the work of the Board and of BTB as a whole," says Michel Léonard, President and CEO of BTB.

Appointment of Mr. Luc Martin as Chairman of the Board

The Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Luc Martin as Chair of the Board. Trustee since 2016, Mr. Martin has served as President of the Audit Committee since joining the Board, where he has distinguished himself through his leadership, diligence, and expertise. His in-depth knowledge of the organization and his longstanding commitment to exemplary governance will be valuable assets in his new role.

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB invests in industrial, suburban office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 74 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.0 million square feet.

People and their stories are at the heart of our success.

SOURCE BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com or contact Kassandra Antunes, Director of Marketing & Communications, (T) 514 286-0188 ext. 236, (E) [email protected]