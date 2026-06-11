BTB REIT Announces its Distribution for the Month of June 2026

MONTRÉAL, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") announces today that the monthly cash distribution for the month of June 2026 is $0.025 per unit, representing $0.30 per unit on an annualized basis. The cash distribution will be paid on July 15th, 2026, to unitholders of record on June 30th, 2026.

About BTB

Distribution - June 2026

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB invests in industrial, suburban office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 74 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.0 million square feet.

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For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com

SOURCE BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

Kassandra Antunes, Director of Marketing & Communications, (T) 514 286-0188 ext. 236, (E) [email protected]