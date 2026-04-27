MONTRÉAL, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") announces its Annual General Meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting" or "AGM") will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Meeting Details

Annual General Meeting 2026 (CNW Group/BTB Real Estate Investment Trust)

BTB will be pleased to welcome you in person to its 2026 AGM. Please note the following details pertaining to the Meeting.

DATE Tuesday, June 16, 2026 TIME 11 a.m., EST LOCATION Mount-Royal Club, Princess Patricia room 1175 Sherbrooke St. West Montréal, Québec H3A 1H9 PRESENTATION A presentation will be uploaded on BTB's website before the beginning of the Meeting: https://www.btbreit.com/investors/presentations DRESS CODE The Mount Royal Club is located in an elegant, historic building. The Club asks that all guests dress accordingly, as inappropriate attire will result in refusal of entry. A suit or a blazer, along with a collared shirt and tailored trousers, is required for gentlemen; and a tie is recommended, but not compulsory. Ladies are required to dress to a comparable standard. Smart dress denim trousers are permitted, but holes, rips, and frays are not tolerated.

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB invests in industrial, suburban office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 74 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.0 million square feet.

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SOURCE BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com or contact Kassandra Antunes, Director of Marketing & Communications, (T) 514 286-0188 x 236, (E) [email protected]