BTB REIT Publishes its Third Annual ESG Report

MONTRÉAL, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") is proud to announce the release of its third Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, highlighting its initiatives and progress achieved throughout 2025.

ESG Report 2025

"Our latest ESG report reflects BTB's continued commitment to integrating sustainability, responsibility and long-term value creation into our business. In 2025, we strengthened our environmental data collection, expanded sustainability certifications across our portfolio, and continued fostering an engaging and inclusive workplace for our employees and communities. These achievements demonstrate our determination to build resilient, high-performing environments while continuing to advance our ESG priorities for the benefit of all our stakeholders." says Michel Léonard, President and CEO of BTB.

2025 ESG REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

13 additional properties received BOMA Best certification.

80% of BTB's portfolio is tracked in ENERGY STAR® Portfolio Manager for energy consumption.

46 performance audits were conducted across the portfolio, covering water, energy, air quality and waste management.

BTB recorded a 75% increase in its GRESB "Management" score compared to 2024.

The publication of this report marks another step in BTB's ongoing ESG journey, as the REIT continues to advance its ESG practices through a disciplined and pragmatic approach aligned with its business objectives.

The full report is available on our website at www.btbreit.com/impact.

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB invests in industrial, suburban office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 74 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.0 million square feet.

People and their stories are at the heart of our success.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

SOURCE BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

For more detailed information contact: Kassandra Antunes, Director of Marketing & Communications, (T) 514-286-0188 x236, (E) [email protected]