MONTRÉAL, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") releases today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2021, compared to the third quarter of 2020, and announces the following highlights and information:

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30TH, 2021

BTB repeats a solid performance during the third quarter: Since the fourth quarter of 2020, BTB's portfolio continued to show significant improvement across all asset classes and geographic regions. During the third quarter, its financial performance was not impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With a solid foundation, BTB is ready to put its growth plan into action.





$19.2 million. The $10.0 million increase in liquidity from year end 2020 is due to the undeployed proceeds of the April 2021 equity issuance to fund acquisitions announced post-closing of the third quarter.

A MESSAGE FROM MICHEL LÉONARD, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

For the third consecutive quarter, BTB is proud to announce strong results that support our growth and expansion strategies. Over the past few months, we could taste the return to normal life. Operations in our properties have resumed and our tenants are gradually returning to the office.

Our success is largely based on the efforts of our company and depends on the development and growth of our employees and clients. We continue to support our clients in their projects and decision-making by offering our ongoing support.

BTB's portfolio continues to be stable across all asset classes and geographic regions. In addition, we collected more than 99% of our rents, or 99.2% of the cumulative rents for the year 2021.

The acquisition of industrial property of more than 99,000 sq.ft. located at 6000 Kieran Street in Montréal, concluded in the second quarter of 2021, contributed to the improvement of our third quarter 2021 revenues. Rental revenue for the third quarter was $24.0 million and net operating income was $13.6 million, an increase of 1.7% and 2.0%, respectively, over the same quarter of 2020.

We remain committed to meeting our targets for 2021. We will soon cross the $1 billion mark in asset valuation, a major achievement in BTB's history, we aim to double the value of our total assets over the next five years. However, we remain focused on our core business values and on a strategic and intelligent growth, not accelerated or arbitrary.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Acquisition: On November 8th, 2021 , BTB concluded the acquisition of two class A life-science and technology suburban office properties located at 2344 and 2600 boulevard Alfred-Nobel in the Saint-Laurent borough of Montréal, Québec. Acquired for the aggregate purchase price of $74 million , excluding transaction costs, this acquisition is funded from the proceeds received from the last equity raise and available funds. These two properties thus increase the total number of properties owned by the Trust to 66, representing an increase of respectively 108,724 sq. Ft. and 129,254 sq. ft., increasing the Trust's total square footage to approximately 5.6 million square feet.

OTHER SIGNIFICANT HIGHLIGHTS AS ATSEPTEMBER 30TH, 2021

Total number of properties: 64





64 Total leasable area : approximately 5.4 million sq. ft.





: approximately 5.4 million sq. ft. Total asset value: $962 million





Market capitalization: $297 million

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The following two tables summarize our results for the quarters ended

September 30th, 2021, and 2020.

Quarterly Results Information







Periods ended September 30 Quarter Cumulative (9 months) (in thousands of dollars, except for ratios and per

unit data) 2021 2020 ∆% 2021 2020 ∆%

$ $

$ $

Financial information











Rental income 23,988 23,583 1.7 73,554 70,514 4.3 Net operating income (1) 13,572 13,308 2.0 41,560 38,493 8.0 Net income (net loss) and comprehensive income 8,678 5,757 50.7 18,349 (931) (2,070.9) Net property income from the same-property portfolio (1) 8,496 8,471 0.3 24,323 23,946 1.6 Distributions 5,551 4,752 16.7 15,886 16,735 (5.1) Recurring funds from operations (FFO) (1) 7,018 6,920 1.4 21,950 17,907 22.6 Recurring adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) (1) 6,453 6,139 5.1 20,606 15,893 29.7 Cash flow from operating activities 10,090 8,983 12.3 31,401 30,191 4.0 Total assets





962,207 945,592 1.8 Mortgage debt ratio





55.8% 59.7% (6.5) Weighted average interest rate on mortgage debt





3.78% 3.61% 4.7 Market capitalization





296,667 184,097 61.1 Financial information per unit











Net income and comprehensive income 11.7¢ 9.1¢ 28.8 26¢ -1.5¢ (1,832.6) Distributions 7.5¢ 7.5¢ (0.2) 22.5¢ 26.5¢ (15.1) Recurring FFO(1) 9.5¢ 10.9¢ (13.0) 31.1¢ 28.4¢ 9.5 Recurring AFFO(1) 8.7¢ 9.7¢ (10.1) 29.2¢ 25.2¢ 15.8 (1) Non IFRS financial measures



















Periods ended September 30 Quarter Cumulative (9 months) (in thousands of dollars, except per unit data) 2021 2020 2021 2020

$ $ $ $ Cash flows from operating activities (IFRS) 10,090 8,983 31,401 30,191 Leasing payroll expenses 173 176 576 470 Transaction costs on purchase and disposition of

investment properties and early repayment fees - - (188) (1,790) Adjustments for changes in other working capital items 2,486 3,412 7,670 4,983 Financial income 185 127 581 356 Interest expenses (5,538) (5,712) (16,753) (17,572) Provision for non-recoverable capital expenditures (478) (472) (1,468) (1,410) Provision for non-recovered rental fees (375) (375) (1,125) (1,125) Other items (90) - (276) - AFFO(1) 6,453 6,139 20,418 14,103 Non-recurring item







Transaction costs on purchase and disposition of

investment properties and early repayment fees - - 188 1,790 Recurring AFFO(1) 6,453 6,139 20,606 15,893 (1) Non IFRS financial measures









NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Net operating income, net operating income of the same-property portfolio, funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations are not measures recognized by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Such measures may differ from similar computations as reported by similar entities and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures.





QUARTERLY CALL INFORMATION

Management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021, at 10 am, Eastern Standard Time, to present BTB's financial results and performance for the third quarter of 2021.

DATE :

Tuesday, November 9th, 2021





TIME :

10 am, EST





DIAL :

Toronto and over-seas: 1-416-764-8688





North America (toll free): 1-888-390-0546





WEB :

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1453485&tp_key=22eaff9898





VISUAL :

A presentation will be uploaded on BTB's website prior to the call https://www.btbreit.com/investor-relations-2/annual-meeting-presentations/

The media and all interested parties may attend the call-in listening mode only.

Conference call operators will coordinate the question-and-answer period (from analysts only) and will instruct participants regarding the procedures during the call.

The audio recording of the conference call will be available by via playback until

November 18th, 2021, by dialing: 1-416-764-8677 (local) or, 1-888-390-0541 (toll-free) and by entering the following access code: 861340 #.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to BTB. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The actual results and performance of BTB could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, changes in government regulation and the factors described from time to time in the documents filed by BTB with the securities regulators in Canada. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to BTB and persons acting on their behalf. Unless otherwise stated or required by applicable law, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.



ABOUT BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As of November 8th, 2021, BTB owns 64 retail, office, and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately

5.4 million sq. ft. and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2021, of approximately of $962 million.

BTB'S OBJECTIVES

(1) Generate stable monthly cash distributions that are reliable and fiscally beneficial to unitholders.



(2) Grow the REIT's assets through internal growth and accretive acquisitions in order to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions.



(3) Optimize the value of its assets through the dynamic management of its properties in order to maximize the long-term value of its properties and therefore, its units.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

