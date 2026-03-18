MONTRÉAL, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") announces today the accretive acquisition of three industrial properties totaling 143,118 square feet in the Leduc suburb of Edmonton, Alberta. Strategically located close to Edmonton's International Airport and the Queen Elizabeth II Highway, these properties contribute to BTB's geographical diversification and strengthen its position in the industrial sector.

Industrial Acquisitions (CNW Group/BTB Real Estate Investment Trust) Disposition in Québec City (CNW Group/BTB Real Estate Investment Trust)

The purchase price for these three properties totals 31.5 million dollars, excluding transaction fees and adjustments. Net proceeds from the last announced dispositions are reinvested in this acquisition.

About the acquired industrial properties

The first acquired property is located at 6303 39 Street in Leduc, Alberta, and offers 88,699 square feet of leasable area with a 26-foot clear height. The building was built in 2014 for the tenant Abaco Drilling Technologies, a manufacturer in the oil exploration and distribution industry, and is the only facility of its kind in Canada.

The second and most recent building construction is located at 6302 39 Street in Leduc, Alberta, and was built in 2016 and has a leasable area of 44,328 square feet with a ceiling height of 28 feet. The property is currently leased to NDT Global Inc., a company specializing in pipeline inspection with international operations.

The last property is located at 6207 39 Street in Leduc, Alberta, and offers 10,091 square feet of leasable area with a 28-foot clear height. Built in 2014, the property is leased to Revolution Crane & Transport, an Alberta-based company providing crane and transport services to clients across Western and Northern Canada.

Disposition of a property located in Québec City

Aligned with BTB's portfolio optimization strategy and thereby enabling the acquisition of industrial properties, the REIT has accepted an offer to sell a mixed-use property located at 909–915, Boulevard Pierre-Bertrand in Québec City, Quebec. The sale conditions for the property have been satisfied by the buyer, and the transaction is expected to close on or around March 24, 2026.

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB invests in industrial, suburban office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 74 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.0 million square feet.

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For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com

SOURCE BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: Kassandra Antunes, Director of Marketing & Communications, (T) 514 286-0188 ext. 236, (E) [email protected]