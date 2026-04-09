MONTRÉAL, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") announces today that the monthly cash distribution for the month of April 2026 is $0.025 per unit, representing $0.30 per unit on an annualized basis. The cash distribution will be paid on May 15th, 2026, to unitholders of record on April 30th, 2026.

About BTB

Distribution_04-2026 (CNW Group/BTB Real Estate Investment Trust)

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB invests in industrial, suburban office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 74 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.0 million square feet.

People and their stories are at the heart of our success.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com

SOURCE BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

Kassandra Antunes, Director of Marketing & Communications, (T) 514 286-0188 ext. 236, (E) [email protected]