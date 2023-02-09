MONTRÉAL, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") announces that Daniel Fournier, a member of the BTB's Board of Trustees (the "Board"), notified the Board of his decision to resign from his position of Trustee, effective immediately, to become Executive Chairman of Oxford Properties Group.

Mr. Fournier joined the Board in June 2021 to support the development and growth strategy of BTB. His extensive experience in the real estate industry, has benefited BTB.

Jocelyn Proteau, Chairman of the Board and Trustee has commented: "We are grateful of Daniel's involvement in developing and executing a strategic plan that enabled BTB to reposition its portfolio. Working closely with Daniel over the past two years, I am proud of what we accomplished as a team. On behalf of our Board of Trustees, we are highly confident in Daniel's ability to successfully lead Oxford Properties and exceed expectations."

We would like to thank him for his contribution and dedication to BTB's development and success and we wish him good luck in this new challenge that awaits him.

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 74 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.0 million square feet.

People and their stories are at the heart of our success.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

For further information: Philippine Soulié, Director of Communications, (T) 514-286-0188 x236, (E) [email protected]