BTB Announces the Appointment of Marc-André Lefebvre as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") announces the appointment of Marc-André Lefebvre as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

BTB's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the appointment.

Appointement of Marc-André Lefebvre

Mr. Lefebvre has been serving as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BTB since 2024. In this role, he has demonstrated strong leadership, discipline and an in-depth understanding of the REIT's activities, while actively contributing to the financial management and continued development of the organization.

This appointment broadens his mandate to include responsibility for BTB's operations in addition to the finance function. As Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Lefebvre will play a key role in the execution of the REIT's strategy, the optimization of its operations and the pursuit of its long-term growth objectives.

"On behalf of the members of the Board of Trustees, we are pleased to confirm Marc-André's appointment to this strategic leadership role at BTB. He has demonstrated the leadership, judgment and discipline required to make a meaningful contribution to the management of the organization. The expansion of his responsibilities reflects our confidence in his abilities and in his capacity to support the execution of BTB's strategy and its long-term growth," said Luc Martin, Chair of the Board of Trustees.

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB's investment strategy is focused on acquiring industrial properties in the Canadian major markets. As of today, BTB owns and self-manages a portfolio of 72 properties, including industrial, necessity-based retail and suburban office assets, representing a total leasable area of approximately 5.9 million square feet.

People and their stories are at the heart of our success.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com

SOURCE BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

Kassandra Antunes, Director of Marketing & Communications, (T) 514 286-0188 ext. 236, (E) [email protected]