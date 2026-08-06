BTB Announces its Distribution for the Month of August 2026

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") announces today that the monthly cash distribution for the month of August 2026 is $0.025 per unit, representing $0.30 per unit on an annualized basis. The cash distribution will be paid on September 15th, 2026, to unitholders of record on August 28th, 2026.

About BTB

Distribution August 2026

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB's investment strategy is focused on acquiring industrial properties in the Canadian major markets. As of today, BTB owns and self-manages a portfolio of 72 properties, including industrial, necessity-based retail and suburban office assets, representing a total leasable area of approximately 5.9 million square feet.

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For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com

SOURCE BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

Kassandra Antunes, Director of Marketing & Communications, (T) 514 286-0188 ext. 236, (E) [email protected]