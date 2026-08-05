BTB Announces the Sale of two Office Properties Located in Trois-Rivières, Quebec

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") announces the sale of two office properties located at 1500 Royale Street and at 505 Des Forges Street, known as "Complexe de Léry", in Trois-Rivières, Quebec.

BTB Announces the Sale of two Office Properties Complexe de Léry - Trois-Rivières, Quebec

The office properties, totaling over 149,000 square feet of leaseable area, show an occupancy rate of 80.3% (as at June 30, 2026), and were acquired by the REIT in June 2007. As part of BTB's strategic portfolio repositioning, these office properties were identified as potential dispositions since they are no longer aligned with the REIT's investment objectives. BTB disposed of the properties for a total consideration of $20 million, excluding transaction costs. The net proceeds of the disposition will be redeployed in the acquisition of industrial properties, further increasing the REIT's holdings in the industrial segment.

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB's investment strategy is focused on acquiring industrial properties in the Canadian major markets. As of today, BTB owns and self-manages a portfolio of 72 properties, including industrial, necessity-based retail and suburban office assets, representing a total leasable area of approximately 5.9 million square feet.

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For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com

SOURCE BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: Kassandra Antunes, Director of Marketing & Communications, (T) 514 286-0188 ext. 236, (E) [email protected]