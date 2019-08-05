Brydge Wireless Keyboards Now Available at Best Buy Stores Across Canada Français

Brydge's premium keyboards deliver a genuine laptop experience, taking tablet productivity to the next level

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- Brydge, a leader in high quality tablet keyboards and accessories, announced the availability of its products in Best Buy stores across Canada.

Best Buy stores nationwide are now selling the entire range of Brydge wireless tablet keyboards, including the popular Brydge Pro keyboard for the newest iPad Pro models, the Brydge G-Type for Google's Pixel Slate and the Surface Pro keyboard for Microsoft's Surface Pro.

Brydge 12.3 for Microsoft Surface Pro, Brydge 12.9 Pro for Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018), and Brydge G-Type for Google Pixel Slate
Increasing retail presence across Canada comes at an exciting time for the company, who recently had its most successful pre-order campaign to date with the release of the Brydge Pro keyboards.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Best Buy on a nationwide basis and to have the opportunity to bring our entire  range of market-leading tablet keyboards  to Canadian customers. Best Buy's expansive store network will allow more customers to experience the unique benefits of our products." - Toby Mander Jones, Co-CEO and Founder of Brydge.

Find your closest Best Buy store: https://stores.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/search

Recent Coverage

  • "This Brydge keyboard is exactly what many were hoping it would be: the ultimate expression of a years-long effort to blend the iPad and laptop form factors."
    - Federico Viticci, MacStories
  • "If you ever want to type on your lap with an iPad Pro, the Brydge Pro is by far the best option."
    - Sam Byford, The Verge
  •   "...we can say confidently that it's the best keyboard for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro."
    - Mark Linsangan, Apple Insider

About Brydge

Brydge is a leader in high quality consumer electronic devices. It quickly set the new benchmark for tablet keyboards, being recognised by industry and customers alike. Combining sleek design, 100% aluminium body and market leading features, Brydge keyboards create a true laptop replacement.

Brydge has gained numerous design and innovation awards, from being named a four-time CES Innovation Award Honoree (2019, 2018, 2017, and 2016) to receiving a coveted Red Dot Design Award, and a GOOD Design Award.

