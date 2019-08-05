Brydge Wireless Keyboards Now Available at Best Buy Stores Across Canada Français
Aug 05, 2019, 11:00 ET
Brydge's premium keyboards deliver a genuine laptop experience, taking tablet productivity to the next level
PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- Brydge, a leader in high quality tablet keyboards and accessories, announced the availability of its products in Best Buy stores across Canada.
Best Buy stores nationwide are now selling the entire range of Brydge wireless tablet keyboards, including the popular Brydge Pro keyboard for the newest iPad Pro models, the Brydge G-Type for Google's Pixel Slate and the Surface Pro keyboard for Microsoft's Surface Pro.
Increasing retail presence across Canada comes at an exciting time for the company, who recently had its most successful pre-order campaign to date with the release of the Brydge Pro keyboards.
"We're thrilled to be partnering with Best Buy on a nationwide basis and to have the opportunity to bring our entire range of market-leading tablet keyboards to Canadian customers. Best Buy's expansive store network will allow more customers to experience the unique benefits of our products." - Toby Mander Jones, Co-CEO and Founder of Brydge.
Find your closest Best Buy store: https://stores.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/search
Recent Coverage
- "This Brydge keyboard is exactly what many were hoping it would be: the ultimate expression of a years-long effort to blend the iPad and laptop form factors."
- Federico Viticci, MacStories
- "If you ever want to type on your lap with an iPad Pro, the Brydge Pro is by far the best option."
- Sam Byford, The Verge
- "...we can say confidently that it's the best keyboard for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro."
- Mark Linsangan, Apple Insider
About Brydge
Brydge is a leader in high quality consumer electronic devices. It quickly set the new benchmark for tablet keyboards, being recognised by industry and customers alike. Combining sleek design, 100% aluminium body and market leading features, Brydge keyboards create a true laptop replacement.
Brydge has gained numerous design and innovation awards, from being named a four-time CES Innovation Award Honoree (2019, 2018, 2017, and 2016) to receiving a coveted Red Dot Design Award, and a GOOD Design Award.
Contact Information
April de Haan
Head of Marketing, Brydge
april@brydge.com
iPad and MacBook are trademarks of Apple Inc.
Microsoft® and Surface are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation
Google's Pixel Slate, Chrome and related marks are trademarks of Google LLC
SOURCE Brydge Technology LLC
Share this article