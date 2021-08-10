Buy now, pay later (BNPL) services continue to grow in popularity in Canada. According to a recent retailer report by PayBright, consumers across all age groups want and expect diverse payment options at checkout, regardless of the channels in which they shop. Browns has begun offering PayBright plans to meet this growing expectation, and ensure their high-quality products for all seasons are more accessible to its customers.

"In 1940, we opened our doors on St. Catherine Street in Montreal. 80 years later, we continue to work hard to offer our Browns family the best customer experience possible," says David Brownstein, Vice President of Sales, Browns. "As technologies and customer needs change, so do we. Offering PayBright as a payment option helps us to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers and provide them with the most personalized experience and highest-quality footwear on the Canadian market."

For Browns, a key factor in selecting PayBright as a BNPL provider was PayBright's ability to fully integrate with Browns' in-store point-of-sale (POS) system, allowing store associates to quickly and easily offer installment payments to customers at checkout. The PayBright and Browns teams worked closely together to develop this pioneering approach to in-store installments in Canada, where Pay in 4 is offered to customers seamlessly at checkout through integration with Browns' POS system. Through the PayBright integration, store associates select PayBright as a payment option when customers are ready to pay for their purchase. Customers receive a text message or email on their smartphone, allowing them to quickly complete the PayBright payment process and pay in 4 interest-free installments.

Browns joins a growing list of Canadian fashion retailers offering PayBright's popular buy now, pay later option at checkout. To date, more than 9,000 domestic and international merchants offer PayBright's payment plans to consumers shopping in the home goods, electronics, fashion, and sporting goods industries.

"Partnering with Browns to make their high-quality footwear more widely available to Canadians is exciting for us," says Wayne Pommen, SVP Canada, PayBright. "We are especially pleased with the initial results of the in-store approach, where Browns is establishing itself as a payments innovator in the Canadian market by offering our Pay in 4 plan to customers through a POS integration. Browns is also a welcome addition to our growing Shop Directory of retailers who already see the benefits of offering PayBright to consumers."

PayBright was the first integrated installment payment solution for e-commerce, in-app, and in-store sales in Canada, providing a unified omnichannel experience. Unlike other installment payment options, PayBright does not require consumers to sign up for a credit card and does not charge hidden fees, retroactive interest, revolving interest charges, or late fees. Consumers can learn more here.

About PayBright

PayBright, an Affirm company, is one of Canada's leading providers of installment payment plans for e-commerce and in-store purchases. Through partnerships with over 9,000 domestic and international retailers, PayBright allows Canadian consumers to buy now and pay later in a quick and easy experience. PayBright is fully integrated with leading retail partners including Hudson's Bay, Sephora, SHEIN, Samsung, Wayfair, and Endy. PayBright's installment plans range from 4 biweekly payments for smaller purchases up to 60 months for larger purchases, with interest rates as low as 0%. Headquartered in Toronto, PayBright has provided Canadians with over $3 billion in spending power since inception. For more information, visit www.paybright.com.

About Browns

Browns Shoes, a family-owned business established in Montreal in 1940, is synonymous with top international designer collections, luxurious leather goods, and exclusive street savvy fashion for ladies, men and children. One of the secrets to the success of the chain is the retail philosophy of chairman Morton Brownstein, who explains, "I want every customer to say, 'I need to go to Browns,' not 'I need to buy a pair of shoes.' If we accomplish this, then we have succeeded in equating shoes with Browns in a customer's mind, so that for her or him, the only place to purchase shoes is Browns." Browns is enthusiastic about its role as the leading retailer of fashion footwear in Canada. The company has plans to open new locations and to renovate several stores, as well as to expand designer collections and introduce new exclusive lines.

