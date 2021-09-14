Brokers to Benefit from Strategic Partnerships Offered by Vertafore Canada Orange Partner Program

Program offers Canadian brokers the ability to enhance processes and digital strategies with high-quality, pre-built integrations with Vertafore Canada solutions

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Vertafore® Canada, a leader in modern insurance technology, today announced the launch of the Vertafore Canada Orange Partner Program, providing Canadian brokers the opportunity to take advantage of high-quality, pre-built integrations with strategic third-party technology providers. The program allows brokers to further optimize their processes and enhance the digital experience they offer their customers.

"In today's competitive landscape, brokers increasingly need to focus on becoming future-ready, and it is essential that we, as solution providers, look for ways to help them achieve this," said Dimitrios Argitis, vice president and general manager of Vertafore Canada. "We are committed to helping brokers achieve this through improved APIs and high-quality, vetted, strategic partnerships. The introduction of the Vertafore Canada Orange Partner Program is an important step in that direction."

The Vertafore Canada Orange Partner Program is launching with seven partnerships that, when integrated with the Vertafore Canada SaaS solutions, offer brokers additional opportunities to optimize processes, enhancing the digital experience and complementing their strategic initiatives.

This initial set of partners serves as the foundation from which the program will continue to scale, and they drive significant value to brokers by offering them the following Vertafore Canada SaaS Platform integrated capabilities:

FIRST Insurance Funding Canada: Brokers can now provide monthly payment plans and full payment options for new business and renewals along with the policy proposal with FIRST Pay TM , directly within the SIG.

Brokers can now provide monthly payment plans and full payment options for new business and renewals along with the policy proposal with FIRST Pay , directly within the SIG. ePayPolicy: Brokers can offer their customers secure, quick and easy online payment options that integrate with Vertafore Canada solutions.

Brokers can offer their customers secure, quick and easy online payment options that integrate with Vertafore Canada solutions. AcordPay - Payments: Brokers can offer their customers secure, quick and easy online payment options that integrate with Vertafore Canada solutions.

Brokers can offer their customers secure, quick and easy online payment options that integrate with Vertafore Canada solutions. AcordPay - ClearPay Payables: Brokers can electronically pay carrier payables.

Brokers can electronically pay carrier payables. Pathway: Brokers can automate client emails, texts, and document delivery through seamless data integration.

Brokers can automate client emails, texts, and document delivery through seamless data integration. BrokerLift: Brokers can make selling insurance on their website easier both for their customers and the brokerage staff.

Brokers can make selling insurance on their website easier both for their customers and the brokerage staff. Xenex: Known as eSIGN, brokers can simplify processes by benefiting from this integrated SignatureMaster™ solution.

"These are partnerships that go well beyond just agreeing to work together. They represent a comprehensive arrangement that includes high-quality integrations that have already been developed and comprehensively tested, that collaboratively are being maintained and for which we have testimonials from brokers of their strategic value," added Stacey Miranda, director of product management for Vertafore Canada. "The Orange Partner Program brings a new level of collaboration between Vertafore and its partners for the benefit of Canadian insurance brokers and their customers."

For more information, please visit https://www.vertafore.ca/orange-partner-program.

About Vertafore Canada

Vertafore Canada is the expert in Canadian broker innovation and a leader in the BMS (Broker Management Systems) marketplace for insurance and financial services brokers. It offers an integrated suite of products designed to increase revenue through efficient use of technology. Vertafore Canada is the new name for Keal Technology, a leading provider of broker and commercial management systems in Canada, acquired by Vertafore in 2016.

©2021 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Liz Reilly, [email protected]



SOURCE Vertafore