Brock University Professional and Continuing Studies partners with RoboGarden Inc. to launch Online Full Stack Developer Certificate

A new Brock University certificate program powered by RoboGarden is helping recent graduates and professionals to add in-demand digital skills to their résumés.

ST.CATHARINES, ON, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - In response to the growing demand for digital talent across Canada's key industries, Brock's Professional and Continuing Studies (PCS) has partnered with RoboGarden , a leader in Canadian online learning, to deliver an online, self-paced Full Stack Web and Mobile App Development Professional Certificate program.

With outcomes intended to prepare participants for new careers in the digital workforce and digital entrepreneurship through freelancing, this digital upskilling certificate program teaches participants key aspects of front- and back-end web and application development, databases and data structures, and algorithms.

Registration is now open for the program's first cohort this spring, with full-time classes beginning April 29, 2024.

The certificate is designed to be flexible and affordable for recent graduates looking to quickly add high-demand digital skills to their résumé as they enter the workforce, and for busy working professionals interested in flexible opportunities to upskill and pursue a new career.

"The market for Full Stack Developers in Ontario is competitive, with an ecosystem of technology innovation in the workforce," said Nathan Cheney, Director, Brock PCS. "Data from Canada's Job Bank shows strong and growing need for Full Stack Developers in Ontario from 2022 to 2031, making it a promising field for digital career up-skillers and re-skillers."

Brock Professional and Continuing Studies is "committed to fulfilling the professional and personal development needs of the learning community," Cheney said.

"Our partnership with RoboGarden enables Brock alumni and those changing careers in the Niagara region and beyond to acquire new digital skill sets that lead to greater opportunities and financial growth," he said. "Through this collaboration, participants gain real-life experience that prepares them for digital careers that will deliver professional growth well into the future."

Dr. Mohamed Elhabiby, Co-Founder and President of RoboGarden, said, "Intensive career and entrepreneurship-minded digital skills development programs, particularly those focused on upskilling and reskilling training, are critical for the success of the digital transformation initiatives organizations of all sizes across Canada and globally are under-taking. Whether initiatives are large projects with the full investment of major organizations such as those underway in the Canadian banking sector, or single-system improvements that yield a measurable efficiency gain for a small firm, digital talent is at the foundation and Canada needs more digital talent than is currently available today."

"Fundamental skills, such as critical thinking and communication, are crucial for those looking to achieve their digital skills training and learning goals," Dr. Elhabiby said, while highlighting the need for high levels of engagement and commitment to achieve meaningful outcomes. "Within the Brock University learning community, in Southern Ontario, and beyond, there exists in quantity those capable of transitioning to the digital workforce from almost any career path. This collaboration with Brock PCS presents a proven path participants can rely on to achieve their digital workforce goals."

Leveraging a designed in Canada game-based digital learning platform, assisted by innovative artificial intelligence tools, Brock PCS Full Stack Web and App Development Professional Certificate participants will engage with the subject matter in modules delivered in a student-centric approach. Each module includes resources, exercises and optional career-related coursework. On completion of the learning and project modules, participants enter the final "Learn to Earn" week where they interact with experts who help them prepare to market themselves for both career-entry and digital entrepreneurship. By completing projects throughout the program, participants will build a portfolio they can use to demonstrate their progression and capabilities to prospective employers or clients.

To meet the needs of adults in different stages of their lives, the Brock PCS Full Stack Web and App Development Professional Certificate is available in two online formats. The full-time schedule is offered over 11 Intensive weeks while the part-time program provides an extended timeframe of 22 weeks to support working adults. Both formats consist of a total 450-hour commitment.

Prospective learners can register for an upcoming information session, learn more about the professional certificate and enrol for the first cohort on the Full Stack Web and App Development Professional Certificate web page.

About Brock University

Brock University is a comprehensive institution with rich academic programs and world-class research activity. Located in Ontario's scenic Niagara region on the traditional territory of the Haudenosaunee and Anishinaabe peoples, Brock is situated in a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. With nearly 600 full-time faculty members and researchers, Brock's robust academic scope offers more than 70 undergraduate programs and 50 graduate programs in seven dynamic Faculties. The University's 19,000 students come from across Canada and around the world. Brock's renowned student experience is enriched by an emphasis on experiential education, as illustrated by community partnerships, volunteerism and one of Ontario's largest and most successful co-op programs. Learn more at brocku.ca

About RoboGarden

Calgary Alberta-based RoboGarden Inc. is a subsidiary of Micro Engineering Tech. Inc (METI), an award-winning AI and Software product development and consulting firm innovating globally in digital transformation across economic sectors.

RoboGarden originated from METI's in-house program for training employees in advanced computer languages. METI's headquarters are in Calgary, Canada

SOURCE RoboGarden Inc.

For further information: RoboGarden Inc., [email protected], +1 403 919-7626