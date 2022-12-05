MONTRÉAL, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Broccolini is pleased to announce that Anthony Broccolini has been named CEO, succeeding his father, John Broccolini.

Outgoing CEO John Broccolini will remain a key contributor and resource as special advisor and mentor to the construction team, and Vice-Chairman of the Board.

In addition, Michael Broccolini has been named Chief Investment Officer, and will become President of Real Estate when current President Roger Plamondon retires at the end of June 2023. Roger and Michael will work closely over the coming months to ensure a smooth transfer of leadership.

The company is also pleased to announce that Mario Garippo, VP Construction and National Accounts, will become President of Construction at the end of June 2023. Mario will now transition into the Incoming President position working in close collaboration with long-time President Nick Iwanowski, who will be retiring at the end of 2023.

These changes are the result of a multi-year succession plan meant to ensure a seamless transition of leadership.

"As a result of our long-term approach, we will have time to ensure a successful transition, while celebrating the many contributions of Roger and Nick to the success of the company, as their respective retirements draw closer," remarked Anthony Broccolini.

A new generation of family leadership

The ascension of Anthony and Michael represents a passing of the torch to the third generation of the Broccolini family, continuing along the path set out by their grandfather Donato, who founded Broccolini in 1949.

Brothers John, Joseph and Paul, the second generation of Broccolinis, took the company to new heights and laid a strong foundation for the future. Although the second generation is stepping back, they will remain deeply involved in the business.

"I thank our best-in-class team with whom we accomplished so much over the course of my tenure as chief executive. Now is the time to officially pass the torch," said John Broccolini. "While Anthony's business track record has been amazing, I am most proud of the type of leader he has become. Anthony always puts people first and lives the Broccolini values every day."

"I would like to recognize my father John Broccolini's exceptional contribution to our company over the past 45 years, including 25 as CEO," said Anthony Broccolini, CEO. "Under his leadership, along with that of my uncles Joseph and Paul, we developed and built some of the country's most prestigious projects—from one of the biggest office buildings in Montreal in the last 30 years, to some of Canada's most iconic high-rise residential developments, to the nation's biggest and most advanced logistics and distribution facilities."

Anthony Broccolini

Anthony Broccolini previously served as Chief Operating Officer, a role in which he promoted and fostered a positive company culture, working to build and steward a close-knit team, always with a focus on the long term.

After studying Architectural Technology, Anthony dedicated himself to advancing the family business, helping lead Broccolini's entry to the Ontario market and developing new niches for the company in the construction of high-rise buildings, real estate development, asset management, and sustainable construction.

Michael Broccolini

In his new role as Chief Investment Officer, and eventually as President of Real Estate, Michael Broccolini will continue to play a key role in setting the organization's strategic direction, while overseeing the business's real estate, development, and financial aspects—from internal finances to the company's limited partnerships that have raised $1.5B since 2019, including a recent $417 million round, which closed in October.

Mario Garippo

Slated to take over as President of Construction in June 2023, Mario Garippo first joined the Broccolini team over 25 years ago. As he climbed the ranks, he oversaw larger and larger construction operations, while developing and nurturing client relationships.

Notably, Mario successfully led the Broccolini construction team in three markets to deliver over 10M square feet of facilities for Amazon in recent years.

While his extensive experience gives him a big-picture view of construction, Mario understands that the success of a project lies in ensuring that even the smallest of details are scrutinized.

About Broccolini

Broccolini is a leading single-source provider of construction, development, real-estate services, and fund management in Canada. The company provides a wide range of services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential markets, acting variously as a general contractor, construction manager, project manager, property manager, and developer. Broccolini is a Top 10 builder in Canada and currently owns, manages or is developing over 25 million square feet.

