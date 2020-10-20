Design and Performance The three new models of hoods, available in stainless steel and black stainless steel (model BWS1 exclusively), feature refined lines that combine to form a slim contemporary design. In addition to creating a stunning focal point of the kitchen, the Broan® Designer Collection chimney hoods provide superior indoor air management.

"The kitchen is often the main source of pollution in a home. Without a good ventilation system, the indoor air quality (IAQ) can be up to 80% below that of the outdoor air", explains Patrick Beloin, Product Marketing Manager – Canada for Broan-NuTone® and Venmar Ventilation ULC. "Without adequate ventilation, destructive particles, smoke from cooking and cleaning solutions can alter the quality of the air in just minutes. At Broan-NuTone®, we care about the well-being of families. That's why we're pleased to launch this new appliance, featuring both the best in design and high performance."

Maximum Air Quality

Each hood in the Designer Collection Series is equipped with a powerful 450 Max Blower CFM that quickly eliminates smoke and odors from the air at a sound level of 3 sones at normal speed.

Improved Functionality

Bright LED lighting enhances the cooking experience. The 3-speed tap-touch control, integrated into the front panel, makes operation and cleanup easy. The range hoods are equipped with two high-efficiency micro filters that are easy to clean, thanks to a quick-release latch for easy removal.

"Consumers no longer have to compromise design to have a high-performance range hood that truly eliminates indoor air pollutants," says Patrick Beloin. "Each ultra-performing model from the Broan® Designer Collection features sleek, sophisticated lines that are designed to fit beautifully into any dream kitchen."

About Venmar Ventilation ULC

Venmar was founded in 1978, to become one of North America's leaders in the Indoor Air Quality industry. The company has managed to push the limits of ventilation thanks to numerous investments in research and development.

Since its purchase by Broan-NuTone LLC in 1995, Venmar Ventilation has continued to aim for the highest standards and to promote a culture of innovation which benefits consumers both here and abroad. In 2016, Venmar became the Research and Innovation Centre of Excellence for three of the Broan-NuTone group's core product categories: Fresh Air Systems, Kitchen Ventilation and Central Vacuums.

By providing North American homes with a complete range of products such as central air-exchangers, central vacuum cleaners, kitchen range hoods and attic ventilators, under multiple brands such as Broan, NuTone, Best, vänEE and Venmar, the company is able to contribute to the home's complete revitalization.

Venmar Ventilation believes in excellence and strives to continuously improve its products, processes and Quality Management System to maintain its leadership position in the industry.

BWP1 model available in 24 in., 30 in. and 36 in.

BWS1 model available in 30 in. black stainless steel (*stainless steel model also available)

BWT1 model available in 30 in. stainless steel (*model with black glass panel also available)

