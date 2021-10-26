"Broadridge is a global Fintech leader that delivers a single, consolidated Wealth Platform designed to modernize a financial firm's entire business. Our wealth planning solutions are a perfect fit within this ecosystem," says Anthony Stockley, Vice President, Wealth Solutions Canada at Equisoft. "By combining our respective expertise, we now provide clients with a better overall user experience while driving bottom line cost efficiencies across the organization."

As a global technology company, with over 25 years of success in the wealth management sector, Equisoft's technology is built on a scalable, flexible architecture, and the proven solutions are trusted by some of the largest financial institutions globally. Equisoft's financial suite of tools enables clients to provide insightful portfolio analytics and track investment goals as part of a comprehensive wealth management plan.

"We are excited to join forces with an innovative technology company like Equisoft. Our partnership offers an extended suite of solutions that help wealth and asset management professionals address the constantly evolving expectations of their clients and regulators, with tools that uncover needs, deepen relationships, and drive productivity," said Donna Bristow, Chief Product Officer, Wealth at Broadridge. "Our open all-in-one platform increases advisor productivity, optimizes operational efficiency, and enhances the investor experience. It will build on the core strengths of the solutions that both Broadridge and Equisoft offer today to thousands of individual advisors, broker/dealers, and fund companies."

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 250 of the world's leading financial institutions in 16 countries, Equisoft offers innovative front-end applications, extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship products include a SaaS policy administration solution, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and more than 800 experts based in Canada, USA, UK, Chile, Colombia, South Africa, India and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.equisoft.com .

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than U.S. $8 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 12,000 associates in 17 countries.

For further information: Media Inquiries: Jean Sabbagh, Vice President, Marketing, T +1 514.989.3141 X 122, [email protected]

