Brixton Metals Corp. Virtually Opens The Market

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its gold and silver projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver and the Atlin Goldfields projects located in NWBC, the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project in NW Montana, USA and the Langis-Hudson Bay silver-cobalt project in Ontario. For more information visit: www.brixtonmetals.com