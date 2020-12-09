Brixton Metals Corp. Virtually Opens The Market

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Dec 09, 2020, 11:30 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Gary Thompson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV: BBB) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's 10th Anniversary on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

TMX Group congratulates Brixton on its 10th Anniversary on TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: BBB)
TMX Group congratulates Brixton on its 10th Anniversary on TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: BBB)

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its gold and silver projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver and the Atlin Goldfields projects located in NWBC, the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project in NW Montana, USA and the Langis-Hudson Bay silver-cobalt project in Ontario. For more information visit:  www.brixtonmetals.com

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited