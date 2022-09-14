MONT-TREMBLANT, QC, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Five months after publicly announcing its intention to develop a major residential real estate project in Mont-Tremblant, Brivia Group is proud to launch the first two phases of L'Hymne des Trembles. Located on Tremblant's Versant Soleil, this new mixed-use real estate project will offer a unique residential experience for those seeking an active lifestyle surrounded by nature.

Living on the mountain, with ski-in/ski-out access and in close proximity to beautiful golf courses, will be a dream come true for the residents of L'Hymne des Trembles project, the first units of which are scheduled for delivery in 2024.

An exceptional resort project for the entire Mont-Tremblant community

These initial residential units, served by a new ski lift, will be built in a spirit of full integration with nature. The first two phases consist of a combination of mountain homes, townhomes and condominiums, all anchored to the mountain.

The design of these first units is inspired by the wood and stone found in the Laurentian forest. Brivia Group's goal is to achieve the highest standards in sustainable real estate and to integrate these new buildings into the surrounding natural environment.

"L'Hymne des Trembles is an unprecedented ski-in/ski-out resort project at Mont-Tremblant. In line with the residential aspirations of Quebecers, our clientele is interested in an urban lifestyle, but at the same time aspires to own a home surrounded by nature. With this in mind, we named our project to reflect the mountain's enchanting and colossal side," said Kheng Ly, founder-president and CEO of Brivia Group.

L'Hymne des Trembles project will be developed on a 14-hectare site on the Versant Soleil side of the mountain and include a total of 64 units in Phase 1 and 15 units in Phase 2. The first units will go on sale in mid-October with a starting price of $950,000.

Offering amenities and common areas related to sports and leisure in the mountains, the project will permit future residents to access numerous four-season terraces, Jacuzzis and outdoor fireplaces, all with ski-in/ski-out access for snow sports enthusiasts. The branding and interior design of the site were entrusted to YOO Design Studio, while the architecture is the work of MSDL Architects.

The first two phases of l'Hymne des Trembles on Versant Soleil will provide an ultimate resort experience in keeping with the high quality of winter sports and golf at Station Mont Tremblant. A unique lifestyle in the heart of nature will be offered to future residents and their guests, while remaining connected to the exciting activities of the pedestrian village of Tremblant Resort via a rapid shuttle service.

"The launch of this development is a significant and forward step towards the development of Versant Soleil. With its location, this project will offer new lodging options in the heart of nature while taking advantage of the best that Mont-Tremblant has to offer. I remind you that although the Mont Timber project was put on hold during the pandemic, it is still under consideration. An announcement will be made in due course, once the project is ready to be launched," stated Patrice Malo, President and Chief Operating Officer of Station Mont Tremblant.

For more information, please visit briviatremblant.com.

About Station Mont Tremblant

Station Mont Tremblant is one of 15 iconic four-season destinations owned by Alterra Mountain Company. A true leader among resort destinations thanks to its mountain and pedestrian village experience, its view of the Laurentians, the diversity of its annual offering and the reputation of its major events—including the 24 Hours of Tremblant and the Tremblant International Blues Festival — is known to be among the "World's Best Ski Destinations" by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler in 2020, as well as being voted the "#1 Ski Village in Eastern North America" 20 times by the readers of SKI Magazine.

About Brivia Group

Brivia Group is a real estate development and investment company with an expanding portfolio of major projects in Greater Montreal Area, Greater Toronto Area, Vancouver, Quebec City and other regions of Quebec province. Founded in 2000, Brivia Group has the expertise, track record and business networks needed to fulfil bold projects such as 1 Square Phillips, Mansfield, YUL, QuinzeCent and LB9, meeting the expectations of its diverse clienteles.

About YOO Design Studio

YOO is one of the most diverse and renowned design offerings in the world. Not only about design; it's about creating a lifestyle through amazing amenity spaces and common areas, where people can come together and get to know each other. Spaces to inspire the feeling that anything is possible. YOO is global, but designs local. Incorporating the local culture and custom is important. What inspires the locals, inspires YOO. YOO is a branded lifestyle and design orientated place maker.

