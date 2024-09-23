British Skincare Brand, ELEMIS, Announces Entry Into Canada Through Sephora As It Continues International Expansion Plans

–

The award-winning skincare brand makes its first appearance in Canada through Sephora stores across the country

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - ELEMIS, the British skincare authority, has furthered its international expansion with a launch at leading beauty retailer Sephora in Canada. Currently available online, the product will debut in stores on September 23, 2024. Renowned for its highly active and effective ingredients and award-winning Pro-Collagen line, the British skincare brand will enter Sephora Canada with a curated assortment of its bestsellers.

ELEMIS launched in Sephora stores across the U.S. back in February 2024 and with its continued success, the brand has now set its sights on Canada. With more than 30 years of history anchored in clinical research, the award-winning brand has been venturing into new markets to introduce its superior skincare products to a global community of customers.

"Our expansion into U.S. Sephora stores was a continuation of our success in international markets. Our U.S. launch followed in the footsteps of our entry into Sephora China, Southwest Asia, and of course, the UK" said Sean Harrington, co-founder and chief executive officer of ELEMIS. "We pride ourselves on staying true to our roots - we are leaders in the skincare industry and partnering with Sephora exemplifies our ambitions for continued growth. Sephora is a leader in modern-day beauty - they inspire communities globally with their commitment to exceptional service and innovation. Our partnership is a natural fit, and we look forward to many more exciting projects with them."

The ELEMIS skincare range will include the Pro-Collagen line including the Cleansing Balm, Marine Cream, Marine Moisture Essence, Renewal Serum, Eye Revive Mask, the Dynamic Resurfacing line including the Facial Pads, Wash and Super-C Serum, as well as the Superfood Facial Oil, the Superfood Midnight Facial, the Best Seller Kit and the Holiday 2024 Kit. All of the products will be available both in-store and online.

"Skincare enthusiasts will know ELEMIS – and the brand has finally landed exclusively at Sephora Canada", says Jane Nugent, Senior Vice President, Merchandising, Sephora Canada. "As we continue to lead with our curated assortment, ELEMIS brings the best of spa home with effective and scientifically led formulas to meet our client's needs."

ELEMIS is available online now at Sephora.ca and will soon be available in stores across Canada beginning on September 23, 2024. The majority of products are under $100, with prices ranging from $24 for the travel-sized Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, to $189 for the full-sized Pro-Collagen Marine Cream. To shop ELEMIS online or locate a Sephora store nearest you, visit https://www.sephora.ca .

About ELEMIS

We are passionate about taking care of your skin. Our focus is providing a sensorial skincare experience that delivers powerful results. By sourcing natural extracts that catalyze each other and harnessing the power of nature's finest active ingredients, we can deliver results that you can see and feel, both inside and out. Since its launch in 1990, ELEMIS has continued to push the boundaries of beauty science with award-winning skin and body products, now available at over 120 spas, salons, stores, and multiple e-retailers worldwide. A certified B Corp beauty brand, ELEMIS is committed to using business as a force for good and fueling its goal of becoming the most sustainable British skincare brand. For more information visit www.elemis.com .

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 52,000 passionate employees operating in 34 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3,000 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of close to 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty. Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission to expand the way the world sees beauty and empower the extraordinary in each of us.

SOURCE ELEMIS

Media Contact | Charlotte Courville | [email protected]