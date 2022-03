OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadians have many reasons to show gratitude to our Veterans. Their sacrifice has helped us enjoy the lives we live today. They've helped establish and maintain peace around the world. Recognizing these contributions, many Canadians dedicate time and effort to commemorate Veterans and their service.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, awarded the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to the following British Columbia residents in recognition of their contributions in service to Canada's Veterans:

Each year since its creation in 2001, the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation has been awarded to deserving Canadians who have improved the care and well-being of our Veterans or honoured the sacrifices they have made. Close to 1,200 individuals from across provinces and territories have been awarded the Commendation over the past two decades.

Quotes

"The Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation is the highest honour I can bestow and I am extremely grateful for the wide and varying array of volunteer work they've undertaken. These six British Columbians have done tremendous work that is making a difference, all while not expecting to be recognized. And for me, it's even more important when it's helping and honouring the folks who've served our country."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and

Associate Minister of National Defence

Quick facts

The Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation was created in 2001 by Warrant of the Governor General and with the approval of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Since 2001, close to 1,200 people have received this award.

The Commendation consists of a certificate, a lapel pin for civilian wear and a bar for wear with decorations.

The design is a gold maple leaf resting on a red poppy— a flower long associated with the sacrifices of war— with the Royal Crown on the top of the pin.

Associated Links

