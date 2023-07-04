British Columbia Port Work Stoppages Negatively Impacting Mining Sector and Businesses that Rely on Canadian Minerals and Metals

OTTAWA, ON, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Mining Association of Canada (MAC) expresses serious concern regarding the damaging effects strikes taking place at ports across British Columbia are having on the mining industry and the broader Canadian economy.

"B.C.'s ports play an essential role in Canada's mining supply chain, serving as central hubs for the transport of the critical minerals and metals essential to businesses both domestically and internationally," said Pierre Gratton, President and CEO of MAC. "Canada's reputation as a trusted producer of these materials is in question if we are unable to rely on our transportation networks to get them to market."

Mining is a major user of Canada's ports and is the largest single shipping sector by volume by both rail and marine modes. The majority of this production volume is shipped to international customers, together accounting for 22% (or $127 billion) of the total value of Canada's exports in 2021, and consistently contributes positively to Canada's balance of trade. Work stoppages such as those occurring at ports across B.C. have immense costs to Canada, include additional operational costs to businesses and reduce confidence in Canada as a destination for investment for supply-chain reliant businesses, such as mining.

"Immediate action from the federal government is required in order to minimize the serious negative effects to our broader economy and to maintain our standing as one of the key suppliers of the materials essential to the global energy transition and the needs of customers around the world," continued Gratton. "With the ongoing supply chain issues stemming from the war in Ukraine, extreme weather events, and regular labour disputes at transportation networks across the country, Canada's reputation is at stake should work stoppages continue."

The mining industry is a major sector of Canada's economy, contributing $125 billion to the national GDP and is responsible for 22 percent of Canada's total domestic exports. Canada's mining sector employs 665,000 people directly and indirectly across the country. The industry is proportionally the largest private sector employer of Indigenous peoples in Canada and a major customer of Indigenous-owned businesses.

