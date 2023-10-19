British Columbia Observes ShakeOut Week

Event at ḰELSET Elementary School a Success

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - To date, nearly 540,000 British Columbians have joined millions of people worldwide in registering for earthquake preparedness events this week, including the Great British Columbia ShakeOut (ShakeOutBC). During today's successful flagship event at ḰELSET Elementary School in North Saanich, students joined representatives from the ShakeOutBC Planning Committee, BC Earthquake Alliance, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) and the media to practise "Drop, Cover and Hold On."

Emergency management experts and other preparedness organizations agree that "Drop, Cover and Hold On" is the most appropriate response to help reduce injuries and fatalities during an earthquake. This ShakeOutBC week, everyone is encouraged to practise this response, review and update their emergency preparedness plans and supplies, and secure their space in preparation for an earthquake.

Students at today's event had the opportunity to practise the drill alongside leading emergency management and earthquake science experts. They also asked questions about earthquakes in their region and the Earthquake Early Warning system being developed for at-risk regions in Canada.

BC Earthquake Alliance has been holding the ShakeOutBC earthquake drill since 2011, joining similar drills around the world. Follow and use the hashtag #ShakeOutBC for related content on social media.

Quotes:

Honourable Bowinn Ma, BC Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness

"We know British Columbia is prone to seismic activity, and that's why it's so important that governments, emergency management partners and people are prepared. Earlier this year, the province put its earthquake response plan to the test by conducting a large-scale training exercise, responding to a simulated earthquake in the Lower Mainland. We're also working with the federal government on Canada's Earthquake Early Warning system, which is set to launch in 2024."

Naomi Yamamoto, President, BC Earthquake Alliance

"BC Earthquake Alliance is excited to host our 12th annual earthquake drill. We are pleased to celebrate the champions of earthquake preparedness in our province, including all registrants, sponsors and partner organizations."

Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific & Western, IBC

"Insurance Bureau of Canada is a proud sponsor of ShakeOutBC. In our business, we know from real-life experience the importance of being prepared. With a 30% chance of a strong, damaging earthquake striking southwestern British Columbia within the next 50 years, being able to respond quickly – and being well prepared – will go a long way in reducing the devastating impact of an earthquake."

About ShakeOutBC

ShakeOutBC earthquake drills help people at home, school and work practise how to be safe during an earthquake and provide an opportunity for everyone to improve their overall preparedness. By participating, you and millions of others will be better prepared to survive and recover quickly following an earthquake. To date, millions of people worldwide have registered to participate in this year's drill, including 540,000 British Columbians.

About BC Earthquake Alliance

Founded in 2010, BC Earthquake Alliance is a not-for-profit society. Our mission is to build a culture of earthquake and tsunami preparedness through efforts such as the Great British Columbia ShakeOut.

BC Earthquake Alliance engages residents, businesses and all levels of government to work together to improve education, readiness and resiliency of British Columbians before, during and after an earthquake or tsunami.

To learn more about BC Earthquake Alliance, visit bcearthquakealliance.ca.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

IBC is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market in Canada. For more than 50 years, IBC has worked with governments across the country to help make affordable home, auto and business insurance available for all Canadians. IBC supports the vision of consumers and governments trusting, valuing and supporting the private P&C insurance industry. It champions key issues and helps educate consumers on how best to protect their homes, cars, businesses and properties.

