TORONTO, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Elvium Life Sciences is pleased to announce the addition of FOQUEST® (methylphenidate hydrochloride controlled release capsules) to the British Columbia1 PharmaCare formulary and First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) Pharmacy Benefit. With provincial funding in place in British Columbia, FOQUEST® is now reimbursed from coast to coast on all provincial drug plans across Canada.

"Public funding in British Columbia ensures equitable access to ADHD treatments in BC," said Juanita Beaudry, Executive Director of the Centre for ADHD Awareness (CADDAC) "This latest approval now provides access across Canada to another treatment option for patients."

British Columbia now joins Alberta2, Saskatchewan3, Manitoba4, Ontario5, Quebec6, Atlantic Canada7,8,9,10, the Non-Insured Health Benefit Plan11 and Correctional Service Canada in providing public formulary coverage for FOQUEST® for the treatment of ADHD in patients aged six years and older.

"Elvium Life Sciences is very pleased that British Columbia has now included Foquest on the BC PharmaCare Formulary to give physicians an additional choice for their ADHD patients who require public coverage," said Jodan Ratz, Country Medical Director at Elvium Life Sciences. "We thank the province for its decision which now means that all ADHD patients aged six years of age and older have equivalent access to Foquest should this be the right treatment for them."

See the full Canadian Product Monograph for FOQUEST®12

The Product Monograph for FOQUEST® contains a Serious Warning and Precaution for drug dependence, emphasizing that abuse of FOQUEST® can lead to dependence. Healthcare professionals should assess the risk of abuse prior to prescribing FOQUEST®, including in patients with a history of drug dependence or alcoholism, and monitor for signs of abuse and dependence while patients are on therapy.

FOQUEST® is a once-daily, long-acting methylphenidate controlled-release capsule for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in patients greater than or equal to six years of age. The maximum daily dose of FOQUEST® for children and adolescents (6 to <18 years old) is 70mg, and the maximum daily dose for adults (≥18 years old) is 100 mg.

Adverse events observed with FOQUEST® treatment mainly reflect side effects commonly associated with methylphenidate use. Very common adverse events reported by patients treated with FOQUEST® were headache, insomnia, decreased appetite and abdominal pain. Most of the events were mild to moderate in severity.

About Elvium Life Sciences

Elvium Life Sciences is an independent associated company of Purdue Pharma (Canada), that focuses on specialty pharmaceutical products committed to providing treatment options for patients who suffer from the symptoms of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and products for ophthalmology. For more information, please visit www.elvium.ca .

FOQUEST® is a registered trademark of Purdue Pharma and is used under licence.

