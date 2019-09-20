Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Announces Changes to its Officers

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. ("Bristol Gate" or the "firm"), a leader in dividend growth investing, announced certain upcoming changes in respect of its officers. Bristol Gate is the manager of Bristol Gate Concentrated Canadian Equity ETF (TSX: BGC) and Bristol Gate Concentrated US Equity ETF (TSX: BGU/BGU.U) (the ETFs).

Bristol Gate is pleased to provide details about Peter Simmie's retirement from the role of Chief Investment Officer, which is planned for the end of this year.

Commenting on the transition, CEO Richard Hamm said, "Over the last 13 years with Bristol Gate, Peter has shared his in-depth knowledge and expertise, which has led to the development of our systematic and disciplined investment process that is carried out by a team of highly talented professionals. We are extremely grateful for Peter's contributions to the firm's growth and success over this time."

Peter will remain a shareholder and Director of the firm and assume the role of Vice Chair.

Transition details

Izet Elmazi, Senior Portfolio Manager, will be named Chief Investment Officer and assume responsibility for chairing the firm's investment committee upon Peter's retirement from the role. He will become lead portfolio manager on our US and Canadian equities team effective January 1, 2020. Izet is an 11-year veteran of the portfolio management industry and has been with Bristol Gate since May 2018. Izet is a CFA charter-holder, holds the CPA, CA qualification and is a graduate of the University of Toronto.

Achilleas Taxildaris, Portfolio Manager, will join the investment committee. Achilleas is a CFA charter-holder and earned his MBA from the Ivey Business School at Western University. He joined Bristol Gate in February 2017, having ten years industry experience, including two years with Linghor & Partner in Germany where he began his career as an equity analyst.

Poorya Ferdowsi, PhD., will be promoted to Chief Data Scientist, and will oversee the firm's analytical research responsibilities. The research team will continue reporting to the CIO.

Since Bristol Gate's inception, it has focused on developing an investment process that is continuously improved, documented and systematically managed by a team of dedicated professionals. Underlying this operating premise is a core belief in the scientific approach to investment management and that using data science in conjunction with fundamental analysis significantly improves investment outcomes. Pending CIO Izet Elmazi stated, "I was attracted to the unique process, impressive team and enviable track record Bristol Gate built under Peter's guidance. The investment team is excited to build on the foundation he helped lay while safeguarding the firm's core principles of continuous improvement and evidence-based decision making."

About Bristol Gate

Bristol Gate Capital Partners is an independent, employee owned investment management company managing over $1.2 billion for institutional and individual clients in Canada and the United States. The firm uses predictive machine learning in combination with fundamental analysis to identify high quality companies that have the capacity and willingness to significantly increase their dividend in the year ahead. Its flagship US dividend growth strategy was recently assigned Morningstar's top five star rating for its 10-year performance.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus and ETF facts and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the ETFs. For this and more complete information about the ETFs call 416-921-7076 or visit www.bristolgate.com for the prospectus and ETF facts. Copies of the prospectus and ETF facts are also available on www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Bristol Gate Capital Partners

For further information: Michael Capombassis, President, 416-921-7076 x 248, mike.capombassis@bristolgate.com

