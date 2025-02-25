Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Announces Change to Risk Rating for Bristol Gate Concentrated US Equity ETF (USD Units)

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. ("Bristol Gate Capital Partners") today announced a change to the risk rating for the USD Units of Bristol Gate Concentrated US Equity ETF (the "Bristol Gate ETF"). This change will be reflected in the applicable ETF Facts and the simplified prospectus for the Bristol Gate ETF as part of the renewal of the simplified prospectus, which final simplified prospectus is expected to be filed on or around February 28, 2025.

The risk rating change set out in the table below is based on the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators and an annual review conducted by Bristol Gate Capital Partners to determine the risk level of the Bristol Gate ETF.

Effective immediately, the risk rating for the Bristol Gate ETF has changed as set out below:

Ticker Symbol Fund Name Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating BGU.U Bristol Gate Concentrated US Equity ETF (USD Units) Medium Medium to High

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus and ETF facts and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Bristol Gate ETF. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the Bristol Gate ETF, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus. All investments involve risk. The value of an ETF can go down as well as up and you could lose money. The risk rating is based on how much the ETF's returns have changed from year to year, based on the volatility of the ETF using the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators. Historical volatility doesn't tell you how volatile the ETF will be in the future. The rating can change over time. An ETF with a "low" risk rating can still lose money.

About Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners is an independent, employee-owned, Toronto-based investment management company serving individual and institutional clients. The firm uses predictive machine learning in combination with fundamental analysis to identify high quality companies that have the capacity and willingness to significantly increase their dividends in the year ahead. Bristol Gate Capital Partners currently manages $3.5 billion in AUM/AUA across a US equity strategy and a Canadian equity strategy and manages an ETF following each strategy. To learn more information, please visit www.bristolgate.com.

For this and more complete information about the Bristol Gate ETF call 416-921-7076 or visit www.bristolgate.com for the prospectus and ETF facts. Copies of the prospectus and ETF facts are also available on www.sedarplus.ca .

For more information, please contact: Michael Capombassis, President, 416-921-7076 x 248, [email protected]