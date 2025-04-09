Concurrent to the launch of this campaign, Brique par brique also received a generous $1.3M donation from an anonymous supporter. The funds will be used as a flexible reserve to support operations and unforeseen project expenses, and will appear in Q1 2025 financial statements available to all current and prospective investors.

"Housing is more than a roof over our heads, it's the foundation of strong, connected communities. But just as vital are the spaces where we come together, organize, and build collective power. This campaign is about reclaiming both: homes and gathering places, for those who are too often pushed out. It's about ensuring that Montreal remains a vibrant, accessible place for all," said Faiz Abhuani, Founder & Executive Director of Brique par brique.

Community Bonds: A Powerful Tool for Social Change

Housing has become increasingly unaffordable in many cities across Canada, especially for newcomers and members of marginalized communities. Grassroots organizations also face mounting challenges in securing stable, affordable spaces to operate. Brique par brique's community bond campaign offers a solution to both problems, financing a project that will provide both deeply needed housing and the creation of a permanent home for social justice initiatives.

By investing in community bonds, individuals help keep wealth circulating locally while funding tangible projects with measurable social impact. The funds raised will allow Brique par brique to acquire a landmark building that will serve as a long-term hub for equity-driven organizations. This space will foster collaboration, leadership, and inclusive programming. At the same time, the campaign will support the development of additional affordable housing units, ensuring that individuals and families facing systemic barriers can access secure and dignified homes.

"At Tapestry Community Capital, we've seen how community bonds empower people to take ownership of their neighborhoods and communities. To date we have helped issuers raise over $120 million from more than 4,000 community investors across Canada. We are thrilled to support Brique par brique in its latest endeavour. This campaign is an example of how social finance drives meaningful change, benefiting both investors and communities," added Ryan Collins-Swartz, Co-Executive Director at Tapestry Community Capital.

Why Invest?

Community bonds are an investment vehicle that allow individuals and organizations to earn both social and financial returns by investing in local, mission-driven projects. Brique par brique's 2018 community bond campaign led to the construction of a 31-unit social housing project and the acquisition of a community centre in Parc-Extension, proving the viability of this unique financing solution.

Community bonds offer a stable, transparent alternative to investing within the constantly shifting capital market. Investors know exactly where their money is going, the terms they can expect, and they can see and experience the tangible impacts of their investment in their own backyard. With this new campaign, Brique par brique aims to raise $5M, through three (3) bond series.

About Brique par Brique

Brique par brique builds infrastructure for social change. Founded in 2016 by community organizers and professionals of colour, this nonprofit organization responds innovatively—and through a social justice lens—to the need for affordable housing in Montreal. Beyond housing, Brique par brique is home to a vibrant cultural centre where grassroots leadership, community assets, and cultural wealth come together. Our initiatives foster connection, creativity, and collective action, brick by brick, in Parc-Extension and beyond.

About Tapestry Community Capital

Tapestry Community Capital is a national nonprofit organization building Canada's community bond market. Our consulting services guide other nonprofits, charities, and cooperatives through the process of issuing community bonds. Tapestry has supported community bond issuers in a multitude of sectors, including affordable housing, arts, education, renewable energy, and co-working and innovation spaces. To date, Tapestry has helped issuers raise and administer over $120 million from more than 4,000 community investors.

