Bring wildlife home for the holidays

Designed with the help of species experts, each realistic plush adoption incorporates true-to-life features and comes with a fact-filled poster so recipients can forge an even closer connection to the wildlife they love. For example, our brand-new American flamingo adoption shares the same distinctive pink feathers, stilt-like legs, long neck and characteristically downturned bill that make flamingos so easy to spot in the wild. And did you know, a group of flamingos is called a flamboyance?

The fluffy eastern cottontail rabbit, ice-aged muskox and precious emperor penguin family are also joining WWF-Canada's symbolic adoptions family just in time for the holidays. Infants and toddlers can monkey around with Mago Monkey, our latest super-soft plush adoption made for the littlest wildlife lovers.

Shoppers can also choose from popular returning animals such as the African elephants, hippopotamuses, snow leopards, tigers, giant pandas and reindeer. Check out our complete collection of more than 45 species at wwf.ca/shop.

Each adoption kit also includes a:

high-quality plush designed with species experts

personalized adoption certificate

educational poster with information about the species and the conservation work the gift supports.

reusable tote bag

Other ways to bring wildlife home:

Adoption kit bundles: Save up to 20 per cent off popular species and get free shipping with our bundle options. This is a great way to buy for a herd or complete a collection.

Wildlife-inspired apparel: Recipients can wear their love of wildlife proudly with WWF's classic logo tees and hoodies. Made from organic cotton and recycled materials, all net proceeds help us take on the biggest challenges facing species and our planet.

Outdoor accessories: WWF branded mittens, hats, scarves, and a travel backpack made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles are meaningful gifts for anyone who loves to hike, travel and explore Canadian nature year-long.

Virtual gifts of wildlife: A gift and donation in one, virtual gifts are sent right to their inbox and support a vital conservation project of your choice. Perfect for last-minute gifts and the person who has it all!

How to order

Visit wwf.ca/shop or call 1-800-26-PANDA. All deliveries are guaranteed in time for the holidays if ordered by Dec. 12 (Dec. 11 for rural areas). Priority options are available, and shipping is free with the purchase of two or more adoptions kits (or orders of $90 or more) to the same Canadian address.

